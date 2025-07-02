PRESIDENT ALI TAP DANCES TO JOURNALISTS WHEN QUESTIONED ABOUT ROLE OF U.S LOBBYIST HIRED TO ATTACK AZZURDIN MOHAMED

President Ali Clashes with Reporters Over Claims of Using State Funds to Smear Azruddin Mohamed

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

President Irfaan Ali grew visibly agitated on Tuesday when questioned by journalists about allegations that his administration is using state resources to target his longtime friend-turned-rival, Azruddin Mohamed, politically.

The fiery exchange unfolded after reports surfaced that Continental Strategy LLC, a U.S. lobbying firm, was contracted by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a rate of USD 50,000 per month. The firm, which filed under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act, listed among its objectives portraying Mohamed as a “puppet candidate” of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

When asked directly about the government’s connection to the firm, President Ali dismissed the premise as “wrong,” accusing the journalist of pushing a politically motivated narrative.

“You need to go and come again… Don’t come with your makeup stories for your own political narrative,” Ali snapped, denying the government hired the firm to attack any individual.

However, U.S. Department of Justice filings confirm the six-month contract with the government, raising fresh questions about transparency and motive.

In response, Azruddin Mohamed, presidential candidate and leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIIN) party, flatly denied allegations of ties to Maduro. He accused President Ali of running a foreign disinformation campaign using taxpayer dollars to undermine political opponents.

“The PPP government is using public funds to finance lies,” Mohamed said, noting he is currently consulting with attorneys about launching civil and criminal legal action against the government.

President Ali maintains that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is funding its campaign solely through internal support.

“Our campaign is run by the PPP with our resources, supported by the humble people of Guyana,” he insisted.

The clash comes just weeks ahead of the September 1, 2025, general and regional elections, with tensions escalating and accusations flying across the political divide.

Like this: Like Loading...