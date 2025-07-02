POLICE CLAIM STANLEYTOWN MAN WAS WANTED SINCE 2022,’POLICE YET TO PRODUCE RECORDS OF THE 2022 COMPLAINT’

Stanleytown Shooting: Police Say Man Shot by Officer Was Wanted for Alleged Rape

By Travis Vhase | HGP Nightly News

Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara – Hours after police shot at a man during what was said to be an attempted arrest, the Guyana Police Force claimed that 38-year-old Quincy Bernard was wanted in connection with an allegation of rape.

The incident, which occurred in Stanleytown on Sunday night, prompted a search party from concerned family members who feared for Bernard’s safety. It wasn’t until Tuesday that he was found and taken to the Diamond Police Station, where he was reportedly told that a 2022 assault allegation had been lodged against him.

However, the narrative remains murky. Bernard’s sister, Gail-Anne Smith, told reporters that police on the West Coast Demerara had earlier confirmed that there was no official report against her brother on file.

“The officer opened the book and said there’s nothing there for Quincy Bernard,” Smith recounted. “So how come the officers that came and shot at my brother claimed they were arresting him?”

The Corporate Communications Unit of the police issued a wanted bulletin for Bernard after the shooting took place, raising questions about the sequence of events and the use of force.

Bernard was eventually taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital for medical attention and is expected to be placed into police custody following his release.

The Guyana Police Force has yet to offer a detailed explanation of the circumstances that led to the use of firearms during the attempted arrest. The incident is expected to raise new scrutiny about police accountability, record keeping, and the treatment of suspects before due process is observed.

