THE INCUMBENT CELEBRATES VICTORY, NORTON SAYS THERE IS A PATH THROUGH REGION FOUR, WHILE BROOMS SAID MAJOR PARTIES ARE AWARE OF THE RESULTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News.

Although the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is yet to declare the official results of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, the incumbent People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has already begun celebrating what it claims is victory.

But Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, the presidential candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), maintains that there remains a clear path to victory through Region Four, the country’s largest voting district.

Meanwhile, Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) Leader Simona Brooms has added her voice, saying that the three major parties are already aware of the results and should make them public in the interest of transparency.

GECOM has not confirmed any of these claims and has urged all political parties to await the official declaration.

