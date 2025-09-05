Friday, September 5, 2025
CUMMINGS LODGE WOMAN SLAIN, SUSPECT DIES AFTER HOUSE FIRE, POLICE PROBE MURDER-ARSON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News.

A horrific case of domestic violence has ended in tragedy at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, after a 50-year-old woman was murdered and her reputed husband also died when a fire consumed their home early Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident is being treated as a case of murder-arson, as investigators work to determine the full circumstances that led to the deadly blaze.

Relatives and neighbors who gathered at the scene expressed shock, describing the couple’s relationship as deeply troubled in recent months.

Authorities have since confirmed that the woman’s body bore signs of violence before the fire was set. The suspect’s remains were later recovered from inside the burnt-out structure.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
