TEEN LABOURER CHARGED WITH BRUTAL MURDER OF MOCHA BUSINESSWOMAN

Georgetown, Guyana – September 5, 2025 – A 19-year-old Labourer has been charged with the shocking murder of Mocha businesswoman Desiree Hyman, a crime that rocked the quiet East Bank Demerara community last month.

Joshua Roach of North East La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown, appeared on Thursday before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate Court, where the capital charge of murder was formally read to him. Roach, who stood silently in the dock, was not required to enter a plea. He was remanded to prison until October 14, when statements are expected to be presented.

The charge stems from the gruesome killing of 56-year-old Hyman, who operated a small but well-known business at her First Street, Mocha home. Residents recalled that on the morning of August 19, police were summoned after relatives discovered Hyman’s body with visible wounds, sparking immediate outrage and fear in the village. Investigators quickly zeroed in on Roach, who was arrested the same day. Police sources indicated that the case was treated as a robbery-turned-murder.

The killing sent shockwaves through Mocha, where Hyman was regarded as a hardworking woman who served her community faithfully. Neighbours described her as “kind but no-nonsense,” often assisting younger residents with odd jobs or food. Many residents have since said they are still struggling to come to terms with the violence that claimed her life.

The crime also reignited concerns about rising attacks on small business owners, particularly women, who often operate shops and stalls from their homes in vulnerable communities. Mocha, though traditionally a close-knit East Bank settlement, has seen a handful of violent incidents in recent years, with police increasing patrols in response.

As the case moves forward, relatives of the victim have called for justice, saying Hyman’s death should not become another statistic. Meanwhile, Roach remains in custody, facing the hefty penalty if found guilty.

The murder of Desiree Hyman has left an indelible mark on her family, her community, and a nation already weary of violent crime. For many in Mocha, the October court date cannot come soon enough.

Like this: Like Loading...