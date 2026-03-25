THE $50 HEIST? PRESIDENT ALI FIRES BACK AS CASH GRANT FEE IGNITES FIRESTORM

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — What was intended to be a seamless $100,000 “thank you” to the Guyanese people has transformed into a fierce mathematical and political debate. As the first wave of cash grants hits the bank accounts of public servants, many have noticed their deposits are exactly $50 lighter than promised—a deduction that has drawn the ire of the Opposition and a sharp “reality check” from the Head of State.

The “Math” of the Deduction

The controversy began when several public servants reported receiving $99,950 instead of the full $100,000. Opposition MP Ganesh Mahipaul was quick to amplify these concerns, providing a breakdown of what he calls a “siphoning” of wealth.

The Calculation: Mahipaul argued that if the $50 bank processing fee is applied to all 600,000 citizens expected to receive the grant, the total amount deducted from the public would reach $30 million GYD .

Mahipaul argued that if the $50 bank processing fee is applied to all expected to receive the grant, the total amount deducted from the public would reach . The Critique: Mahipaul claimed that while $50 may seem minimal to an individual, the aggregate sum represents a massive windfall for commercial banks, made possible by the government’s refusal to absorb the transaction costs or negotiate a waiver.

President Ali’s “Rocket Science” Rebuttal

On Monday, President Irfaan Ali acknowledged the $50 fee but vigorously defended the digital distribution model. He dismissed the Opposition’s focus on the deduction as a failure to understand basic economic benefits.

“What kind of rocket scientists do you need to understand that the benefits are enormous? … You no longer have to spend $1,000 in taxi fees to go to the bank to deposit a check. You don’t have to lose two hours of productive time.” — President Irfaan Ali

The President’s “Reality Check” Comparison: | Expense Category | Physical Check Model | Digital Transfer Model | | :— | :— | :— | | Travel (Taxi/Bus) | ~$1,000+ GYD | $0 | | Time Lost | 2–4 Hours in Lines | 0 Hours | | Processing Fee | $0 | $50 GYD | | Convenience | Low (Physical Office) | High (Comfort of Home) |

The President argued that the $50 fee is a “minimal cost” compared with the massive savings in transportation and time, calling those who criticize the process “people who want to lead but fail at policymaking.”

Phase 2: The Online Portal and Eligibility Rules

With the first tranche for public servants already processed, the government is shifting focus to the general population. A new online registration platform is set to launch shortly with strict eligibility criteria.

Age Requirement: Must be 18 years or older as of February 28, 2026 .

Must be as of . Citizenship: Must be a Guyanese citizen with a valid ID or Passport .

Must be a Guyanese citizen with a . Banking: Must have a local bank account in your name (joint accounts or “third-party” transfers are currently not permitted for the automated rollout).

Conclusion: A Digital Milestone or a Banking Win?

While the government views the $50 fee as a negligible “convenience tax” for a modernized Guyana, the Opposition maintains it is a matter of principle—arguing that a government-promised grant should arrive in full. As the portal prepares to go live for the remaining 550,000 eligible citizens, the debate over this “missing” $30 million is unlikely to quiet down.

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