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FAMILY ALLEGES FOUL PLAY AFTER MAN FOUND DEAD IN CELL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Tensions Explode on East Coast: Family Alleges Foul Play After 30-Year-Old Jordan Payne Dies in Police Custody

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

COVE AND JOHN, EAST COAST DEMERARA — A grieving family’s search for answers nearly ignited a full-scale riot on Tuesday following the death of 30-year-old Jordan Payne while in police custody. Protests erupted along the East Coast corridor as relatives and angry residents accused the police of a cover-up, leading to a tense standoff with ranks deployed to clear burning debris from the main access road.

The Incident: Two Hospital Visits and a Fatal Collapse

According to the official police report, Jordan Payne was being held at the Cove and John Police Station in connection with a domestic violence matter.

  • The Timeline: Police claim Payne initially complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Enmore Regional Hospital, where he was treated and discharged back into police custody.
  • The Second Complaint: Shortly after returning to the lockups, Payne reportedly complained again of feeling ill before becoming unresponsive in his cell.
  • The Pronouncement: He was rushed back to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police maintain that a preliminary examination of the body revealed no visible marks of violence.

“The Body Was Cold”: Mother Alleges Negligence

The police account has done little to soothe Payne’s mother, who leveled chilling accusations against the ranks at Cove and John.

  • Medical Discrepancy: The distraught mother told Nightly News that medical staff informed the family the body was already “cold” upon arrival at the hospital, suggesting he may have been dead in his cell for some time before being transported.
  • Demands for Justice: “The doctor said they bring the body after 12 and bring the body when the body is cold,” she cried, accusing the police of negligence and failing to provide timely medical intervention.

Chaos on the Coast: Debris Ablaze and Police Deployment

As news of Payne’s death spread, the atmosphere at the Enmore Regional Hospital and the Cove and John station grew volatile.

  • The Protest: Angry residents took to the streets, setting debris on fire to block the main East Coast highway.
  • The Standoff: Scores of police ranks were deployed to the area to prevent the situation from escalating further. For several hours, the air was thick with smoke and heavy tension as officers moved in to clear the roadways.

Ministry of Home Affairs Appeals for Calm

In a formal release issued late Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs urged the public to exercise restraint.

  • The Appeal: The Ministry called for calm and asked residents to allow the “investigative process to proceed without interference.”
  • The Promise: Officials assured the public that the facts would be “carefully examined” and that respect for the rule of law must be maintained as the investigation into the custodial death begins.

Conclusion: A Community on Edge

With the post-mortem examination expected to be conducted later this week, the East Coast remains on edge. For the family of Jordan Payne, the lack of visible marks is not evidence of innocence; they are demanding a transparent probe to determine exactly what transpired behind the walls of the Cove and John’s lockups.

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