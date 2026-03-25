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COURT ACCEPTS MOHAMED’S DENGUE DIAGNOSIS AMID SHARP COURTROOM EXCHANGES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The high-profile extradition hearing of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed faced a significant delay on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, after the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court officially accepted a medical report diagnosing him with dengue fever.

The ruling followed a tense, highly unusual session in which the court summoned Mohamed’s physician, Dr. Kawal Dalip, to defend the authenticity of the diagnosis under oath before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The Doctor’s Testimony: “Clinical vs. Laboratory”

Dr. Dalip, who operates a medical center in Kitty, confirmed to the court that he diagnosed Mohamed on Monday.

  • The Diagnosis: The doctor explained that he initially made a “clinical diagnosis” based on Mohamed’s symptoms at 11:30 AM, which was later confirmed by blood tests.
  • The Recovery: Dr. Dalip testified that Mohamed requires a maximum of 12 days to recover. He noted that the prescribed medication causes significant drowsiness, making it impossible for the Opposition Leader to even participate in the proceedings via Zoom.

“Red Flags”: The Prosecution’s Challenge

Special Prosecutor Glenn Hanoman launched a blistering cross-examination of the medical professional, citing what he called “major red flags” in the documentation.

  • Timeline Discrepancy: Hanoman argued that it was “impossible” to make a diagnosis at 11:30 AM when the blood sample was not taken until 11:50 AM.
  • Medical Accuracy: The prosecutor also pointed to a mention of “sickle cell anemia” in the report, which he claimed Mohamed does not have. Dr. Dalip clarified that the document actually indicated a “false positive” for sickle cell, meaning the condition was ruled out.
  • Fears of Fraud: Outside the court, Hanoman told reporters he feared the defense might be using bloodwork from another patient to stall the case, which he described as “bordering on a circus.”

Defense Hits Back: “A Course of Stupidity”

Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, representing Mohamed, expressed utter shock at the prosecution’s tactics. He firmly rejected Hanoman’s request for independent testing by a government-vetted lab.

“I believe properly, in a court of law, that it ought to have ended on the satisfaction by the Court that this is a document in fact prepared by Dr. Dalip, who is a distinguished medical doctor. The questions raised were a waste of time and a display of lack of knowledge of the laws of Guyana.”Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde

Forde further characterized the state’s aggressive interrogation of a private physician as a “course of stupidity” and a dangerous precedent for the medical profession.

Status of the Extradition Case

Despite the prosecutor’s objections, Magistrate Latchman accepted the report as valid. This marks the latest delay in a case where the U.S. government is seeking to extradite both Azruddin and his father, Nazar Mohamed, to face an 11-count indictment for money laundering and wire fraud.

Case DetailUpdate
Current DiagnosisDengue Fever (Accepted by Court)
New Hearing DatesApril 7 to 10, 2026
Key Witnesses PendingSharon Roopchand-Edwards (Foreign Affairs PS)

Conclusion: A 12-Day Recess

With the court’s acceptance of the medical leave, the legal teams have been given a two-week window. However, Prosecutor Hanoman has signaled that he will use this time to conduct further “verifications” to ensure the Opposition Leader actually visited the clinic as claimed.

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