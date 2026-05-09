DETECTIVE SERGEANT ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING FEMALE COP

“One Million Dollars Missing”: Detective Sergeant Under Close Arrest for Alleged Brutal Assault on Female Cop

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

ANNA REGINA, REGION TWO — A shocking case of alleged internal police violence is rocking the Anna Regina Police Station, after a female detective attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) came forward with claims of being choked, beaten, and threatened at gunpoint by a senior colleague. The accused, a Detective Sergeant identified as Gentle, is currently under close arrest following a night of terror that reportedly unfolded within the safety of the station compound.

The incident has sparked outrage within the force, as the victim claims the assault continued even in the presence of other senior officers.

A Night Out Turns Into a Nightmare

The ordeal began on the night of Thursday, May 7, 2026, after the victim and another female constable accepted an invitation for drinks from Sergeant Gentle, who is stationed at the Charity Police Station.

Seven Shots of Hennessy: According to the victim, the group visited a popular local bar where Gentle allegedly consumed seven shots of Hennessy before they all returned to the station’s female barracks.

According to the victim, the group visited a popular local bar where Gentle allegedly consumed seven shots of Hennessy before they all returned to the station’s female barracks. The Missing Million: Shortly after returning, the sergeant reportedly began knocking on the barracks door, claiming that $1,000,000 (GY$1,000,000) had disappeared from his vehicle. He demanded the two women help him search for the cash.

Shortly after returning, the sergeant reportedly began knocking on the barracks door, claiming that had disappeared from his vehicle. He demanded the two women help him search for the cash. The Accusation: When the money could not be found, Gentle allegedly turned aggressive, hurling verbal abuse and accusing the women of being “thieves” in front of other ranks.

Violence in the Compound

The situation escalated from verbal abuse to physical violence near the inquiries section of the station.

The Assault: The female detective alleges that Gentle grabbed her by the throat and dealt her several blows to the face. Other officers were forced to intervene to pull the sergeant away.

The female detective alleges that Gentle grabbed her by the throat and dealt her several blows to the face. Other officers were forced to intervene to pull the sergeant away. Firearm Threat: It is alleged that Gentle then pulled a firearm from his waist, pointed it at the female detective, and threatened to kill her in full view of their colleagues.

It is alleged that Gentle then pulled a firearm from his waist, pointed it at the female detective, and threatened to kill her in full view of their colleagues. Destruction of Property: The terror continued when the sergeant allegedly stormed the female barracks, throwing the victim’s suitcases and newly purchased personal items over the upper-flat railing into the station yard.

The terror continued when the sergeant allegedly stormed the female barracks, throwing the victim’s suitcases and newly purchased personal items over the upper-flat railing into the station yard. Secondary Attack: When the victim attempted to retrieve her belongings, she claims Gentle attacked her a second time, reportedly while senior officers were present.

Fear and Legal Action

The victim subsequently sought medical treatment at the Lima Public Hospital for her injuries. Speaking with Nightly News, she expressed profound fear for her safety, noting that the man who attacked her is a trained investigator with access to weapons.

Close Arrest: High-level sources within Region Two have confirmed that Sergeant Gentle has been placed under close arrest as the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and regional investigators take over the case.

High-level sources within Region Two have confirmed that Sergeant Gentle has been placed under close arrest as the and regional investigators take over the case. Investigation: Ranks are currently taking statements from the other officers who witnessed the assault and the brandishing of the service weapon.

A Test for Police Accountability

This incident marks a troubling breach of conduct within the Guyana Police Force, especially as the assault allegedly occurred inside a police station—a place meant to be a sanctuary for law and order. As the investigation continues, the focus will remain on whether the GPF will take a “zero tolerance” stance against one of its own. For the victim, the scars are not just physical, but represent a terrifying betrayal of the “thin blue line” by a fellow officer.