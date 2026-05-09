THE PPP/C  GOVERNMENT FAILED TO PROTECT ORDINARY GUYANESE – DR DAVID HINDS

APNU Slams Government Over Failure to Protect Citizens from Skyrocketing Food Costs

By |Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Dr. David Hinds, representing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), delivered a blistering critique of the PPP/C government on Friday. Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Hinds argued that recent statements by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo regarding the rising cost of living constitute a “direct confession” of the administration’s failure to shield ordinary Guyanese from economic hardship.

For years, the government has dismissed public outcry over inflation as political exaggeration. However, Dr. Hinds noted that the Vice President has now publicly acknowledged the severe pressure on household budgets, particularly as the conflict in Iran continues to destabilize global markets and drive up production costs.

A Deeper Contradiction

Dr. Hinds highlighted a glaring disparity between Guyana’s status as a burgeoning oil powerhouse and the lived reality of its citizens. With approximately 38% of the population living in abject poverty, the debate, he says, has shifted from whether hardship exists to why it persists despite unprecedented national wealth.

“Oil wealth is the new yardstick by which this government must be judged,” Dr. Hinds stated. “The Guyanese people are not benefiting in a way that impacts their personal and family development. The government continues to celebrate oil revenues and economic growth while enriching its inner circle, leaving ordinary families to bear the burden.”

Lack of an Urgent Relief Plan

The APNU representative pointed out that while Vice President Jagdeo acknowledged the people’s suffering, he failed to offer any immediate interventions. Dr. Hinds lamented the absence of:

Food Subsidies: No plans to lower the cost of basic grocery items.

No plans to lower the cost of basic grocery items. Tax Relief: A lack of temporary measures to increase disposable income.

A lack of temporary measures to increase disposable income. Rice Stabilization: No initiatives to support the rice sector, which currently faces a “soft” market with falling prices and rising production costs.

No initiatives to support the rice sector, which currently faces a “soft” market with falling prices and rising production costs. Household Support: The absence of direct cash transfers or cushion programs for struggling families.

“Produce More” vs. Policy Action

Instead of policy-driven relief, Dr. Hinds observed that the government has reverted to its familiar refrain of urging citizens to “produce more.” He characterized this response as an abandonment of governmental responsibility, placing the onus of survival solely on the backs of the working class.

“For years, the PPP has spoken about agricultural expansion, food security, and reducing CARICOM’s dependence on imports,” Dr. Hinds said. “Yet, here we are, with families unable to make ends meet while the government offers no urgent plan to ease that suffering.”

As global volatility shows no signs of waning, the opposition is calling for a radical shift in fiscal priority—demanding that Guyana’s oil billions be used as a shield for the vulnerable rather than just a figure on a balance sheet.