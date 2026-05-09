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TRAFFIC POLICE WARN MINIBUS DRIVERS: OVERCHARGE PASSENGERS AND FACE PROSECUTION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Police Warn Minibus Operators Against Illegal Fare Hikes Following Social Media Backlash

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Inspector Naresh Khanoo, the traffic officer in charge at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, has issued a stern warning to minibus operators following a surge in reports of passengers being overcharged.

Appearing on the program The Police and You, Inspector Khanoo clarified that there has been no official increase in minibus fares. He addressed the growing trend of drivers and conductors demanding extra money from commuters, particularly amid recent fluctuations in global fuel prices.

No Authorized Increases

Despite the rising cost of fuel, Inspector Khanoo emphasized that operators do not have the authority to unilaterally adjust fares.

“The approved fare remains in effect, and operators are expected to comply with it,” Khanoo stated. “I don’t know of any increase, but we do have reports of persons being overcharged. We lecture these drivers every day and let them know that what they are doing is wrong.”

The issue gained significant public attention this week after a video circulated on social media showing a senior citizen being harassed by a minibus operator over an inflated fare demand. The footage sparked a national conversation regarding the treatment of elderly passengers, who are often the most vulnerable to such exploitation.

Protection for the Elderly and Vulnerable

Inspector Khanoo noted a disparity in how different demographics react to illegal fare hikes. “What you would find is that some younger passengers don’t see it as a problem. But for our older folks, it is. We advise them: when you are being overcharged, come to the station.”

The Inspector urged all commuters not to ignore these incidents. He provided specific instructions for those facing overcharging:

  • Identify the Vehicle: Take note of the minibus registration number.
  • Report the Incident: Visit the nearest police station immediately.
  • Request Action: Even if a passenger only wishes for the driver to be cautioned, the police will bring the driver and conductor into the station to face the complaint.

Legal Consequences

While acknowledging that the police cannot be present in every vehicle or at every bus stop, Inspector Khanoo made it clear that exploitation is unacceptable. He warned that any driver or conductor caught overcharging could face formal charges and be taken before the court.

“Passengers should not be forced to pay more,” Khanoo concluded, reinforcing that the rule of law regarding public transportation pricing remains unchanged.

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