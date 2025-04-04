TEMPORARY BRIDGE OPENED AT STRATHSPEY AFTER 48 HRS CLOSURE – NO TRUCKS ALLOWED ON RAILWAY EMBANKMENT

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

Following a 48-hour closure of the Strathspey Bridges along the East Coast Demerara corridor, a temporary bridge was officially opened on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief to frustrated commuters.

The closure, which was necessary for emergency structural repairs, caused major traffic congestion and delays for residents and motorists traveling to and from Georgetown. Authorities have since constructed a temporary bypass bridge to restore the flow of traffic while long-term works continue.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Works were on site to oversee the opening, and assured the public that safety remains the top priority.

“This temporary solution will help ease congestion while we work swiftly to complete permanent repairs,” one senior official stated.

Drivers are still being urged to exercise caution while using the temporary structure, as additional works and monitoring continue in the area.

