Saturday, April 5, 2025
HIGH COURT DISMISSES VOTER REGISTRATION CASE, SMITH-JOSEPH TO APPEAL THE JUDGMENT

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

The verdict is in on the much-anticipated voter registration case, but according to legal insiders — this is far from the end of the road.

Today, the High Court handed down its ruling, addressing key arguments over the legality and procedures surrounding voter registration and house-to-house verification ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections. However, the parties involved have already signaled their intention to appeal, meaning the matter will likely head to the Court of Appeal and possibly the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The case, which has drawn national attention, centers on whether addresses provided by prospective voters must be physically verified. Some argue this is essential for a credible voters’ list, while others see it as a potential tactic to disenfranchise eligible voters.

“This is about safeguarding the electoral process,” one attorney said outside the courtroom.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, the legal tug-of-war is expected to continue shaping the national conversation around electoral integrity and voter access.

