TEENAGER RESCUED AFTER WEST COAST ROBBERY & ABDUCTION GONE WRONG

A 15-year-old girl was rescued by police after being abducted by masked bandits who carried out a violent robbery at a restaurant and bar on the West Coast of Demerara.

According to police reports, heavily armed suspects stormed the establishment, demanding cash and valuables, before forcefully taking the teenager hostage as they made their escape. A swift response from law enforcement led to a successful rescue operation, ensuring the girl’s safety.

Investigators are currently pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits.

More details in this Dacia Richards report on HGP Nightly News.

