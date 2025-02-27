US AMBASSADOR: NO NOTIFICATION ON MASS DEPORTATIONS OF GUYANESE

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has confirmed that the US Embassy in Georgetown has not received any notification regarding the deportation of Guyanese nationals as part of the Donald Trump administration’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ambassador Theriot addressed growing concerns about potential mass deportations and clarified that, as of now, no official communication has been made to Guyanese authorities regarding the removal of its citizens.

This statement comes amid heightened immigration enforcement efforts in the United States, with many countries closely monitoring potential impacts on their nationals. Find out more from Tiana Cole

