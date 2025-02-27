Thursday, February 27, 2025
HomeNewsUS AMBASSADOR: NO NOTIFICATION ON MASS DEPORTATIONS OF GUYANESE
NewsPolitics

US AMBASSADOR: NO NOTIFICATION ON MASS DEPORTATIONS OF GUYANESE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
74

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has confirmed that the US Embassy in Georgetown has not received any notification regarding the deportation of Guyanese nationals as part of the Donald Trump administration’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ambassador Theriot addressed growing concerns about potential mass deportations and clarified that, as of now, no official communication has been made to Guyanese authorities regarding the removal of its citizens.

This statement comes amid heightened immigration enforcement efforts in the United States, with many countries closely monitoring potential impacts on their nationals. Find out more from Tiana Cole

Previous article
BUSINESSMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF WIFE, ATTORNEYS FIGHTING TO REDUCE CHARGE TO MANSLAUGHTER
Next article
TEENAGER RESCUED AFTER WEST COAST ROBBERY & ABDUCTION GONE WRONG
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘KEEP US IN THE LOOP’

SECURITY GUARD SHOOTS SELF WITH SERVICE WEAPON