TEEN LABOURER CHARGED WITH BRUTAL MURDER OF MOCHA BUSINESSWOMAN

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News.

A 19-year-old laborer has been charged with the murder of Mocha businesswoman Desri Hyman, a crime that has left the East Bank Demerara community in shock.

The accused, Joshua Roach of North La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond Grove Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The capital charge of murder was formally read to him. Roach, who remained silent in court, was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until October 14, when statements are expected to be presented.

Police confirmed that Roach was charged under Section 100, Subsection 1 (c)(i) of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, Chapter 8:01. He was arrested on August 19, the same day Hyman’s body was discovered at her home and business place on First Street, Mocha.

The 56-year-old was known for operating a small but popular business in the area. The gruesome discovery of her body with visible wounds sparked outrage and fear among residents, many of whom remembered her as a hardworking, community-minded woman who often helped others.

Investigators believe the attack was a robbery turned murder. The killing has renewed concerns about the safety of small business owners, particularly women operating in vulnerable communities. Mocha, traditionally a close-knit village, has seen a rise in violent incidents in recent months, prompting police to step up patrols.

Family members of the victim have vowed to pursue justice, calling Hyman’s death a devastating loss. Residents remain in mourning, united in grief and demanding accountability for the violence that has shaken their community.

