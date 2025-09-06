Saturday, September 6, 2025
HomeCrimeTEEN LABOURER CHARGED WITH BRUTAL MURDER OF MOCHA BUSINESSWOMAN
CrimeNews

TEEN LABOURER CHARGED WITH BRUTAL MURDER OF MOCHA BUSINESSWOMAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
241

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News.

A 19-year-old laborer has been charged with the murder of Mocha businesswoman Desri Hyman, a crime that has left the East Bank Demerara community in shock.

The accused, Joshua Roach of North La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond Grove Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The capital charge of murder was formally read to him. Roach, who remained silent in court, was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until October 14, when statements are expected to be presented.

Police confirmed that Roach was charged under Section 100, Subsection 1 (c)(i) of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, Chapter 8:01. He was arrested on August 19, the same day Hyman’s body was discovered at her home and business place on First Street, Mocha.

The 56-year-old was known for operating a small but popular business in the area. The gruesome discovery of her body with visible wounds sparked outrage and fear among residents, many of whom remembered her as a hardworking, community-minded woman who often helped others.

Investigators believe the attack was a robbery turned murder. The killing has renewed concerns about the safety of small business owners, particularly women operating in vulnerable communities. Mocha, traditionally a close-knit village, has seen a rise in violent incidents in recent months, prompting police to step up patrols.

Family members of the victim have vowed to pursue justice, calling Hyman’s death a devastating loss. Residents remain in mourning, united in grief and demanding accountability for the violence that has shaken their community.

Previous article
FGM DEMANDS INVESTIGATION INTO BALLO BOX TAMPERING,VOTES ARE MEANINGLESS IF THE SYSTEM IS COMPROMISED
Next article
PPP/C WOULD HAVE PREFERRED COLLABORATION WITH APNU OVER WIN – JAGDEO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

KILLING OF SHADY BRAZILIAN BUSINESSMAN – NO FURTHER ARREST MADE

DRUG TORTURE INCIDENT IN VENEZUELA