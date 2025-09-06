Saturday, September 6, 2025
FGM DEMANDS INVESTIGATION INTO BALLO BOX TAMPERING,VOTES ARE MEANINGLESS IF THE SYSTEM IS COMPROMISED

Amid mounting concerns over the integrity of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, the Forward Guyana Movement is calling for an immediate investigation into allegations of ballot box tampering.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Spokesperson Randolph Critchlow told Nightly News that the evidence emerging is “damning” and cannot be ignored.

“Our general position right now is that an investigation is necessary. It is imminent. It should happen. GECOM cannot ignore this, and the Guyana Police Force also has to act accordingly,” Critchlow declared.

He accused the Guyana Elections Commission of failing to confront the issue directly, instead chastising those who released video footage that allegedly shows tampering.

“When a ballot box is tampered with, it is not only the box that is violated — it is the will of the people that is silenced. GECOM has a solemn duty to safeguard that will,” he added.

As of Friday, recounting in Sub-District Four on the East Coast Demerara was still incomplete. Ballot boxes from parts of Region Five, Mahaica-Berbice, also arrived late Thursday and remain to be processed.

