PPP/C WOULD HAVE PREFERRED COLLABORATION WITH APNU OVER WIN – JAGDEO

With the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) set to form the new government and the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party emerging as the main opposition, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo says there is still room for collaboration on national issues.

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

Jagdeo, speaking at his Thursday press conference, noted that the PPP/C and APNU have traditionally found common ground on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity, but he cast doubt on WIN’s approach, describing the movement as “transactional.”

“We had a common understanding with APNU on issues of sovereignty. I’m not so sure about WIN. Their links with Maduro have not been fully explored,” Jagdeo said.

According to him, APNU miscalculated the WIN Party’s rise and must now rethink its strategy, stressing that political animosity toward the PPP/C clouded their judgment.

“When hatred for the PPP/C dominates tactics and strategy, failure is inevitable,” Jagdeo remarked, adding that APNU must decide how it will relate to the new parliamentary reality.

For the first time in Guyana’s modern political history, the PNC-led APNU will not hold the majority opposition, a role now assumed by WIN.

