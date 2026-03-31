TEEN KILLED IN ROBB STREET STABBING; DISPUTE OVER THEFT SUSPECTED

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

LACYTOWN, GEORGETOWN — A night of parading through the city streets ended in a cold-blooded tragedy for a West Bank Demerara family. Police have launched a murder investigation into the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Andel Martin, whose body was discovered on the roadway in the heart of Georgetown early Monday morning, March 30, 2026.

While the motive is still being pieced together, investigators believe the deadly clash stemmed from a heated dispute over the theft of car mirrors in the area.

The Discovery at 01:30 hrs

Ranks from the Police Crime Laboratory were summoned to the scene in the vicinity of the Red Dragon, located on Robb Street between Camp and Alexander Streets, after reports of a motionless body.

The Victim: Andel Martin, a resident of Parfait Harmony , was found lying on the pavement clad in a white shirt and jeans.

Andel Martin, a resident of , was found lying on the pavement clad in a white shirt and jeans. The Fatal Wound: A preliminary examination revealed that the teenager suffered a single, precise stab wound to the lower left side of his chest, which likely pierced his heart or a major artery.

A preliminary examination revealed that the teenager suffered a to the lower left side of his chest, which likely pierced his heart or a major artery. Evidence Recovered: Along the roadway, investigators found a cutlass and several pieces of footwear, suggesting a chaotic struggle involving multiple individuals.

The Sunday Night “Parade” Turns Deadly

Nightly News has learned that Martin was part of a regular group of young motorcyclists who frequent the capital’s streets on Sunday nights. However, what began as a social outing quickly soured.

The Conflict: Sources indicate that a confrontation erupted between two groups. One side reportedly accused the other of stealing car mirrors from vehicles parked along the busy commercial zone.

Sources indicate that a confrontation erupted between two groups. One side reportedly accused the other of from vehicles parked along the busy commercial zone. Personal Belongings: Despite the reports of theft, Martin still had his haversack, a cellular phone, and a small sum of cash on his person when he was found, suggesting that robbery of the victim himself was not the primary motive.

Suspect Arrested on the West Bank

The investigation moved rapidly within the first 24 hours. Multiple sources have confirmed that a suspect was apprehended on the West Bank of Demerara on Monday.

Intensifying the Probe: Detectives are currently interrogating the suspect to determine who delivered the fatal blow and how many others were involved in the altercation.

Detectives are currently interrogating the suspect to determine who delivered the fatal blow and how many others were involved in the altercation. CCTV Review: Police are also expected to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses in Lacytown to verify the sequence of events leading up to the 1:30 AM discovery.

A Life Cut Short

The body of the teenager has been transported to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary. For the residents of Parfait Harmony, the news of the 16-year-old’s death is a somber reminder of the rising violence involving youth in the city’s nightlife. As the police continue to process the evidence, the community waits to see if further arrests will be made in connection to this “mirror theft” dispute that cost a young man his life.

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