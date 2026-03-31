CONDOMS IN SCHOOLS: PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERT SAYS IT’S TIME TO STOP PRETENDING TEENAGERS ARE SEXUALLY ACTIVE

“Data, Not Controversy”: Public Health Expert Dr. Shanti Singh Calls for Condom Access in Schools

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Public Health Specialist Dr. Shanti Singh has waded directly into one of the nation’s most sensitive cultural debates, issued a sobering warning: Guyana’s “culture of denial” regarding adolescent sexuality is being measured in young lives.

Citing a burgeoning health crisis, Dr. Singh is advocating for a pragmatic, evidence-based approach that includes providing teenagers with direct access to condoms to combat rising rates of HIV and teenage pregnancy.

The “Emerging Crisis” in Numbers

Dr. Singh’s position is grounded in what she describes as “data, not a footnote.” The statistics she presented paint a stark picture of the risks facing Guyanese youth today:

The HIV Statistic: One in every four new HIV infections in Guyana occurs among young people between the ages of 15 and 24 .

new HIV infections in Guyana occurs among young people between the ages of . The Reality Gap: Dr. Singh argued that society has historically treated “sex” as a word too dangerous to say out loud, even as infections and pregnancies continue to happen regardless of adult “readiness” to discuss them.

“Adolescents are sexually active. It is only right that we provide a tool so that they can prevent themselves from getting HIV… and so you don’t end up with an adolescent teenage pregnant mother.” — Dr. Shanti Singh

Beyond the School Walls

While the headline focus is on schools, Dr. Singh’s proposal is for a comprehensive “safety net” for young people. Whether through school distribution, vending machines, or increased accessibility at community health centers, she insists the goal is identical: survival and protection.

Tools for Safety: Access to basic tools like condoms is presented as a logical necessity rather than a moral debate.

Access to basic tools like condoms is presented as a logical necessity rather than a moral debate. Infrastructure: She is calling for better health infrastructure in the regions and a more robust sexual education curriculum within the school system.

The “Kitchen Table” Intervention

Perhaps her most powerful advice was directed at parents. Dr. Singh warned that waiting until a child hits 13, 14, or 15 to broach the subject of sex is “waiting too long.”

Start Early: She encourages parents to start conversations well before puberty, beginning with concepts like “good touch and bad touch” and the importance of respect .

She encourages parents to start conversations well before puberty, beginning with concepts like and the importance of . Seeking Help: Acknowledging that many parents lack the “skill” or comfort level to discuss these topics, she urged them to reach out to health professionals or counselors for guidance rather than remaining silent.

At a Glance: Dr. Singh’s Public Health Plea

Feature Analysis / Recommendation Primary Risk 25% of new HIV cases are in the 15–24 age bracket. Proposed Tools Condoms in schools, vending machines, and health centers. Parental Role Conversations should begin long before age 13. Core Message Denial is no longer an option in the face of rising infections.

Conclusion: Ending the Taboo

Dr. Singh’s intervention highlights a fundamental tension in Guyanese society between traditional values and public health realities. By framing the issue as a matter of “right and wrong” in terms of life-saving tools, she is challenging the country to choose the safety of its youth over the comfort of its silences.

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