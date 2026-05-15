HomeNewsTOP COPS AT ODDS OVER SOCU TRAFFIC STOP
News

TOP COPS AT ODDS OVER SOCU TRAFFIC STOP

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
86

Internal Rift: Top Cops at Odds Over Controversial SOCU Traffic Stop

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A high-level public disagreement has erupted within the top brass of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), as Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Fizal Karimbaksh, openly disputes statements made by Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken. The rift centers on a controversial roadside encounter involving a SOCU rank and members of the Anti-Crime Unit.

The dispute highlights growing tensions regarding the chain of command and administrative authority within the nation’s primary law enforcement agency.

The friction follows reports that Commissioner Hicken had instructed the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to investigate Karimbaksh’s conduct during a traffic stop. However, Deputy Commissioner Karimbaksh has flatly rejected these assertions.

Karimbaksh maintains that as a Deputy Commissioner, he is not subject to a standard OPR probe for non-criminal misconduct in the manner suggested. He explained that according to police regulations, any such investigation must be initiated through the Prime Minister’s Office following a formal request from the Commissioner.

The controversy stems from an incident where Anti-Crime Unit ranks stopped a SOCU officer for an alleged traffic violation. Upon learning of the stop, Karimbaksh reportedly intervened, instructing the ranks to cease their operation and leave the area.

Karimbaksh defended his actions as purely administrative, citing existing directives from the GPF Administration Department.

  • The Directive: Ranks assigned to anti-crime duties are explicitly prohibited from conducting routine traffic enforcement.
  • The Argument: Karimbaksh asserts he was acting within his authority to enforce departmental policy when he ordered the ranks to stand down.

Adding to the complexity of the feud is a recorded conversation from the encounter that has since gone viral on social media. Karimbaksh expressed grave concern over the leak, claiming it was a coordinated effort to embarrass him and tarnish his professional reputation.

He revealed that he and the SOCU rank are actually the complainants in this matter. Their official statements focus on:

  1. Insubordination: The alleged failure of the Anti-Crime ranks to follow direct orders from a superior officer at the scene.
  2. Breach of Privacy: The unauthorized recording and subsequent leaking of a sensitive departmental encounter.

The public nature of this dispute has sparked a wider debate regarding internal discipline and the limits of a senior officer’s power to intervene in field operations. While some argue that senior leadership must have the power to correct procedural errors on the spot, others worry that such interventions undermine the authority of junior ranks performing their duties.

As the standoff between the Commissioner and his Deputy continues, the Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to issue a formal statement on whether the Prime Minister’s Office will be engaged to resolve the administrative deadlock.

Previous article
VPAC SAYS R.E.O’S REMOVAL MEAN LITTLE WITHOUT INVESTIGATIONS AND PROSECUTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID