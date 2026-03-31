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“WE ARE READY TODAY”: US AMBASSADOR THERIOT SENDS CLEAR MESSAGE ON MOHAMED’s EXTRADITION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In her most direct public address to date on the high-profile legal battle surrounding gold traders Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, United States Ambassador Nicole Theriot has declared that Washington is prepared to move “without a moment’s notice” to proceed with their extradition.

During a measured but firm interview on the program Sources with Svetlana Marshall, Ambassador Theriot dismissed claims that the U.S. indictment is politically motivated, asserting that the American government only pursues cases backed by “hard, unequivocal evidence.”

“The Ball is in Guyana’s Court”

Ambassador Theriot made it clear that the United States has completed its procedural requirements and is now waiting on the Guyanese judicial system to reach a conclusion.

  • Standing Ready: “We are ready today,” the Ambassador stated. “If the magistrate made a decision today, we would move forward with the process.”
  • No U.S. Timeline: She emphasized that Washington harbors no illusions about controlling the pace of the Guyanese courts, noting that the U.S. will abide by whatever decision is ultimately reached by the local judiciary.
  • Fiscal Responsibility: Pushing back against claims of a “flimsy” case, Theriot argued that the U.S. would not waste taxpayers’ money on a case they did not firmly believe they could win.

Legal Update: The CCJ Intervention

The Ambassador’s comments come at a critical juncture in the proceedings. While the extradition case was moving through the Magistrate’s Court, it has hit a significant regional pause.

  • The CCJ Stay: On March 25, 2026, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) granted a stay of the committal proceedings against the Mohameds. This temporarily halts the local hearings until the CCJ can hear their full appeal.
  • April 21 Hearing: The CCJ has set April 21, 2026, as the date to hear arguments on whether the extradition process—specifically the “Authority to Proceed” signed by the Minister of Home Affairs—was lawfully initiated.
  • The “Bias” Argument: The Mohameds have argued that the process is tainted by political bias, an argument previously rejected by Guyana’s Court of Appeal but now under review by the region’s highest court.

Sanctions Remain Regardless of Outcome

Ambassador Theriot also delivered a sobering reminder for the businessmen: even if the extradition request fails in court, their status with the U.S. government will not change.

  • Permanent Sanctions: The sanctions imposed in June 2024 by the U.S. Treasury (OFAC) against Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, their companies, and former Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas, remain in place.
  • Frozen Assets: All assets and properties under U.S. jurisdiction remain frozen, and U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them, independent of the criminal trial’s outcome.

The Mohamed Extradition Saga

FeatureStatus / Detail
U.S. Charges11-count indictment (Fraud, Money Laundering, Tax Evasion).
Current Legal StatusStayed by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
Next Major DateApril 21, 2026 (CCJ Hearing).
U.S. Stance“Hard, unequivocal evidence”; ready to move immediately.
SanctionsActive since June 2024; independent of court ruling.

A Test of Stability

The Ambassador ended her remarks with a note of caution, expressing hope that the legal process does not lead to national “destabilization.” She characterized the U.S. position as a simple matter of holding individuals accountable for alleged crimes. As the CCJ prepares to take the lead in late April, the eyes of the international community remain fixed on Georgetown to see if one of its most prominent business families will ultimately face a New York courtroom.

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