HomeNewsVPAC SAYS R.E.O’S REMOVAL MEAN LITTLE WITHOUT INVESTIGATIONS AND PROSECUTIONS
NewsPolitics

VPAC SAYS R.E.O’S REMOVAL MEAN LITTLE WITHOUT INVESTIGATIONS AND PROSECUTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
34

VPAC Challenges Government’s “Surface Level” Accountability Following REO Removals

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Francis Bailey, an executive member of the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC), is taking aim at the government’s latest accountability drive, branding the recent reshuffling and removal of officials as “surface-level” gestures that lack the teeth of true anti-corruption enforcement.

The critique follows a high-level meeting convened by President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo with newly appointed Regional Executive Officers (REOs), Permanent Secretaries, and officials from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). While the administration framed the session as a push for transparency and fiscal prudence, Bailey argues that the public deserves more than just administrative “stop-and-start” measures.

Speaking to Nightly News, Bailey asserted that if public officials are found to be misusing procurement procedures or funnelling contracts to friends and relatives, simply removing them from their posts is a “superficial remedy.”

“What happens next?” Bailey questioned. “In any other democratic country that means business when it comes to being anti-corruption, removal from office cannot be the end of the matter. The public deserves to know the reasons behind the reshuffling because we are paying these people; they are there to serve our interest. This is not a private corporation.”

Bailey suggested that the government’s own actions serve as a tacit admission that corruption has become deeply entrenched within the state’s governance structure. He characterized the recent warnings and dismissals as “convulsions in a broken system,” suggesting that the administration is struggling to address the scale of the problem without dismantling its own internal networks.

“Corruption is so entrenched that they can’t root it out without breaking up the whole government and a lot of people going to jail,” Bailey claimed.

According to VPAC, the true test of the government’s integrity lies in what follows these dismissals. Bailey highlighted three critical requirements for real accountability:

  1. Full Disclosure: Informing the public of the specific allegations and findings that led to the removals.
  2. Robust Investigations: Launching formal probes into suspected criminal or unlawful conduct.
  3. Prosecutions: Pursuing legal action through the courts where evidence of wrongdoing is found.

Without these steps, Bailey fears the latest measures will be perceived as “removals without consequences,” allowing officials to exit the public stage without facing the legal ramifications of their alleged actions. As the new REOs take up their posts, VPAC maintains that the shadow of past misconduct will remain until a transparent legal process is allowed to run its course.

Previous article
A TRUELY INDEPENDENT NATION’S OIL WEALTH MUST NOT BE DICTATED BY EXPATS – HAMILTON GREEN
Next article
TOP COPS AT ODDS OVER SOCU TRAFFIC STOP
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID