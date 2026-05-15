HomeNewsA TRUELY INDEPENDENT NATION’S OIL WEALTH MUST NOT BE DICTATED BY EXPATS...
NewsPolitics

A TRUELY INDEPENDENT NATION’S OIL WEALTH MUST NOT BE DICTATED BY EXPATS – HAMILTON GREEN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
53

Hamilton Green Calls for Greater Sovereignty Over Oil Wealth as Guyana Marks 60 Years of Independence

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – As Guyana prepares to celebrate its 60th Independence Anniversary on May 26, 2026, former Prime Minister Elder Hamilton Green is issuing a clarion call for national sovereignty, arguing that true independence is incompatible with allowing foreign corporations to dictate the distribution of the nation’s oil wealth.

In a compelling interview with Nightly News, the elder statesman delivered a firm message: Guyana’s burgeoning oil resources must benefit its people first and foremost, rather than being managed at the whim of expatriates and multi-national giants like ExxonMobil.

Invoking the historical legacies of Guyana’s founding fathers, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham and Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Green emphasized that the only way to secure a “big slice of the cake” is through national unity.

“If we sit together as Burnham and Jagan once attempted to do,” Green stated, “we can tell those who plunder… that we want not a small slice but a big slice of this cake we have.” He argued that a divided populace allows foreign entities to exploit resources with little resistance, whereas a united front would force a renegotiation of how wealth is shared.

While acknowledging the visible investments in infrastructure across the country, the former Mayor of Georgetown pivoted the conversation toward human development. He recalled that during the Burnham era—despite a lack of current oil revenues—the government introduced free education from nursery to university.

“There is no reason why Guyanese could not be the richest on this earth,” Green declared, suggesting that with current oil revenues and a population of fewer than one million, the standard of living should be drastically higher. He insisted that the development of human resources is the ultimate litmus test for the prudent management of the country’s natural wealth.

Political scientist Dr. David Hinds echoed aspects of Green’s sentiment, noting a growing disconnect between the citizenry and the current administration. Hinds warned that if the populace does not feel a meaningful sense of ownership or engagement with the management of oil resources, the social fabric of the country could falter despite the economic boom.

As the nation pauses to reflect on sixty years of self-rule, Green’s comments highlight a pivotal debate regarding the modern definition of independence. For the former Prime Minister, the milestone serves as a reminder that the struggle for sovereignty did not end in 1966—it continues today in the boardrooms where the future of Guyana’s oil is decided.

Previous article
Carter Center Report on Guyana’s 2025 Elections: Tabulation Improvements Welcomed; Concerns Raised on Media Coverage and Civil Society
Next article
VPAC SAYS R.E.O’S REMOVAL MEAN LITTLE WITHOUT INVESTIGATIONS AND PROSECUTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID