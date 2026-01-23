TABITHA SARABO – HALLEY BELIEVES THE NEED FOR MONEY BY THE GOVERNMENT HASTENED THE NEED TO CONVENE THE SITTING OF PARLIAMENT

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Member of Parliament representing We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, believes the government and the Speaker of the National Assembly were left with no option but to move forward with Budget 2026 and convene Parliament, including setting a date for the election of a Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking on a radio programme on Wednesday, Sarabo-Halley argued that the administration found itself “between a rock and a hard place,” facing urgent financial demands that made further delays untenable.

She contended that the government needed to access funding for capital expenditure and could not continue to stall the budget process while waiting on developments in ongoing court matters.

According to the WIN parliamentarian, the government initially appeared to be holding out in anticipation that extradition proceedings involving Azruddin Mohamed would be swiftly concluded, potentially removing him from contention for the post of Opposition Leader.

However, Sarabo-Halley said it has now become clear that Mohamed remains in Guyana and, based on his legal team’s position, is unlikely to be removed in the near future.

“They had to reconcile with that reality,” she said, adding that the government could not continue to “hold the country to ransom” while waiting on a court ruling. As a result, she believes authorities were compelled to deal with Parliament and proceed with the national budget.

Sarabo-Halley also referenced comments made by Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir during his recent televised address, in which he said he was uncomfortable presiding over a process that could lead to the election of what he described as a “fugitive offender.”

The WIN MP said she was not surprised by the Speaker’s remarks, noting that he served in the 12th Parliament and has a long political history. However, she stressed that the matter before Parliament is not personal, but constitutional.

“This is not about personal feelings,” Sarabo-Halley said. “It is a constitutional issue. No matter how anyone feels about an individual, the Constitution must be followed.”

She emphasised that laws exist for a reason and that personal views about any individual should not obstruct legally mandated processes or prevent Parliament from conducting the people’s business.

Sarabo-Halley further noted that for months, a range of stakeholders—including a former Speaker of the National Assembly and members of the diplomatic community—have consistently called for the election of a Leader of the Opposition and the resumption of full parliamentary operations.

She maintained that the eventual decision to convene Parliament and set dates for both the budget and the Opposition Leader election reflects political reality rather than principle, driven by the government’s need to access funds and keep the state functioning.

Like this: Like Loading...