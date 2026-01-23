DR. TODD FLAYS SPEAKER SAYS ATTACKS ON AMBASSADORS UNWARRANTED

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Attorney-at-Law and Member of Parliament Dr. Dexter Todd has issued a sharp rebuke of Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, following the Speaker’s public criticism of the United States and Canadian Ambassadors over their comments on Guyana’s parliamentary impasse.

Dr. Todd described the Speaker’s remarks as unwarranted and constitutionally unsound, arguing that the diplomats were not interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs but instead defending the integrity of the country’s Constitution by calling for the appointment of a Leader of the Opposition.

According to Todd, the office of the Leader of the Opposition is not optional or discretionary but a mandatory constitutional post essential to the proper functioning of Guyana’s democratic system.

He rejected claims that foreign diplomats had crossed diplomatic boundaries, stating that their comments failed “the acid test” of interference. Instead, he said, they highlighted a fundamental constitutional deficiency that has persisted since the opening of the 13th Parliament.

Dr. Todd further emphasized that governance cannot operate on the will of the President or any single branch of government alone. He outlined the principles of separation of powers, noting that democratic systems rely on legislative, executive, and judicial checks and balances to prevent abuse of authority and protect civil liberties.

“The office of the Leader of the Opposition is a constitutional pillar of democracy,” Todd said. “To leave that seat vacant is to leave our democracy unfinished.”

He warned that while the Speaker is entitled to personal opinions, those views must never supersede the rule of law when acting in an official capacity. Todd described it as deeply troubling that the Speaker appeared comfortable defending what he characterized as an undemocratic and unconstitutional position.

Addressing the Speaker’s criticism of international actors, Todd said that when members of the international community call for constitutional compliance, they are not taking political sides.

“They are standing on the side of the supremacy of our Constitution, which is the highest law of the land,” he stressed.

Dr. Todd concluded by cautioning that Guyana is entering a critical period in its democratic development and urged both elected officials and citizens to actively defend constitutional safeguards before they erode further.

He underscored that the Speaker’s role is to act as an impartial referee of the National Assembly—ensuring rules are followed—not as an obstacle to the very constitutional provisions that empower Parliament.

“Respect for the Constitution must always outweigh political agendas,” Todd said, “not for the sake of the international community, but for the people of Guyana.”

