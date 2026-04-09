SUGAR INDUSTRY DEBACLE: DR. CAMPBELL CALLS FOR LABOUR MINISTER TO IMMEDIATELY INTERVENE IN JAMAICAN CANE CUTTERS SAGA

“Modern-Day Indentureship”: Dr. Terrence Campbell Demands Urgent Labour Intervention for Jamaican Sugar Workers

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament, Dr. Terrence Campbell, has intensified his “expose” into the sugar industry, calling on Labour Minister Keoma Griffith to immediately intervene in what he describes as the “modern-day indentureship” of Jamaican nationals.

In a social media address on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Dr. Campbell detailed a series of “fraudulent” recruitment practices and “horrific” living conditions allegedly faced by more than a dozen Jamaican cane cutters brought to Guyana to bolster the labor-starved GuySuCo estates.

The Recruitment Allegations: “Blank Paper” Contracts

Dr. Campbell alleged that the recruitment process in Jamaica was marked by high-level deception, targeting vulnerable workers with promises that have failed to materialize.

Broken Promises: The workers were allegedly lured with the promise of being paid in United States Dollars (USD) to offset the high cost of supporting their families back home.

The workers were allegedly lured with the promise of being paid in to offset the high cost of supporting their families back home. Contract Fraud: Campbell claimed that before departing Jamaica, workers were asked to sign blank pieces of paper , with the promise that a formal contract would be provided at the Norman Manley International Airport .

Campbell claimed that before departing Jamaica, workers were asked to sign , with the promise that a formal contract would be provided at the . The Airport Deception: Upon arrival at the airport, no such contracts were issued. Dr. Campbell expressed deep concern that the workers’ signatures may have been later attached to documents they never read or authorized.

Living Conditions: 36 Men to a House

The MP further highlighted the physical and financial “debacle” the workers found themselves in upon arriving at their assigned estates in Guyana.

Overcrowding: Campbell reported that the men are being housed in extreme conditions, with up to 36 males to a single house , raising significant health and safety concerns.

Campbell reported that the men are being housed in extreme conditions, with up to , raising significant health and safety concerns. Currency Issues: Despite the initial promise of USD, the workers are being paid in Guyana Dollars (GYD) .

Despite the initial promise of USD, the workers are being paid in . Financial Loss: Dr. Campbell noted that after paying high Western Union fees to send money back to Jamaica, the workers are actually “worse off” in Guyana than they were in their home country.

A Call to Action for Minister Griffith

Dr. Campbell is urging the Ministry of Labour to stop being a “passive observer” and take the following steps:

Direct Engagement: Meet with the Jamaican workers immediately to assess their welfare without the presence of GuySuCo management. Work Permit Support: Ensure that all foreign workers have the necessary legal documentation to protect them from exploitation. Rights Protection: Verify that employment terms match the initial promises made during recruitment to prevent further “fraudulent” practices.

“The labor minister must move swiftly… ensure their rights and welfare are protected. These men came here to earn an honest living, not to be exploited.” — Dr. Terrence Campbell

The Labour Gap Controversy

The saga comes as GuySuCo struggles with a massive labor shortage, having recently reported that local workers are “shunning” the industry despite $13.4 billion in 2026 subsidies. While the government maintains that foreign labor is a necessary stopgap to reach its 100,000-tonne production goal, Dr. Campbell’s findings suggest that the human cost of this recruitment may be higher than advertised.

As of Wednesday evening, efforts to reach the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) for comment on the representation of these foreign workers have proven futile.

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