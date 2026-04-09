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GUNFIRE AND CHOAS AT NIGHT CLUB:PROBE UNDERWAY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Chaos at Baroombar: Victims Flee Scene After “Heated Altercation” Sparks Gunfire

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A Monday evening out turned into a scene of terror at the Baroombar Club on North Road, as gunfire erupted inside the crowded establishment, leaving at least two people injured. The incident has not only raised alarms about the prevalence of illegal firearms in entertainment spaces but has also sparked an internal police firestorm involving a senior officer who was present during the chaos.

The “Explosion” Inside: How the Shooting Unfolded

The atmosphere inside the popular nightspot reportedly shifted from celebration to panic when a “loud explosion”—later confirmed to be a gunshot—echoed through the building.

  • The Altercation: According to eyewitness accounts, the gunfire followed a heated dispute between a man identified as Kevin McKenzie and an unidentified female companion.
  • The Armed Suspect: McKenzie was allegedly observed in possession of a firearm during the argument. However, reports from patrons suggest a female involved in the dispute may have been the one to discharge a pistol.
  • Latin Victims Flee: Shortly after the shot was fired, two individuals of Latin descent were seen limping out of the bar. The injured pair claimed they had been shot by the woman but chose to board a taxi and flee the scene rather than wait for medical or police intervention.

The Primus Intervention: Confrontation and Viral Threats

Among the patrons inside the bar was Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Colin Primus. The senior officer reportedly took immediate action to secure the scene.

  • Alerting Ranks: ASP Primus identified the primary suspects to responding police units and urged an immediate lockdown of the premises.
  • Aggressive Confrontation: Tensions reached a boiling point when a suspect allegedly exited the building and aggressively confronted Primus.
  • The Social Media Fallout: During this confrontation, ASP Primus was recorded responding to threats and insults. This exchange, which includes the officer reacting to what he perceived as a direct threat to his life, has since gone viral on social media, prompting a secondary probe by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) into the officer’s conduct.

The Crime Scene: Blood and Evidence

Once investigators gained full access to the building and restored lighting, the severity of the incident became clear.

  • Physical Evidence: Large bloodstains were found on the floor where the victims had reportedly been standing.
  • Recovered Items: Investigators also recovered a single bloodstained sneaker, believed to belong to one of the fleeing victims.
  • CCTV Review: Police are currently reviewing the club’s surveillance footage to verify the identities of the shooter and the injured persons who fled in the taxi.

A Night of Unanswered Questions

As the Guyana Police Force works to track down the “taxi-bound” victims and the primary shooter, the Baroombar incident serves as a grim reminder of the volatility of the city’s nightlife. While ASP Primus’s intervention helped identify the suspects, his viral response to the gunman has added a layer of institutional controversy to an already complex criminal probe. No official statement has yet been released regarding arrests, but the club remains a key interest in the ongoing investigation.

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