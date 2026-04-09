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PRESIDENT HONOURS SANTOKHI’S VISION EVEN AS CORENTYNE RIVER TENSIONS PERSIST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Antonio Dey| HGP Nightly News

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME — In a poignant display of regional fraternity, President Dr. Irfaan Ali traveled to Suriname on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to pay his final respects to the late former President Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi. Speaking at a funeral service at the De Olifant Foundation, Ali delivered a deeply personal tribute to a man he described as a “brother” and a “statesman” whose vision for the Guyana-Suriname partnership remains a guiding light for the continent.

However, the ceremony took place against a backdrop of renewed diplomatic friction, as the very waterway Ali praised—the Corentyne River—has become the site of a fresh dispute over transit fees.

A Bond Beyond Diplomacy: “Like a Brother”

President Ali’s tribute was characterized by a rare level of vulnerability, as he reflected on the “chemistry” and “gentle reality” of his friendship with Santokhi.

  • A Shared Vision: Ali noted that Santokhi believed the fortunes of Guyana and Suriname were “braided together.” This vision led to the deepening of ties through the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform and the planned Corentyne River Bridge.
  • The “Eid” Connection: In a touching revelation, Ali shared that their last exchange occurred during Eid-ul-Fitr just days before Santokhi’s sudden passing on March 30. Santokhi had reportedly messaged Ali, advising him to “take a break” and visit Guyana—a vacation the former President sadly never got to take.
  • Regional Camaraderie: Ali reminisced about late-night policy discussions shared between himself, Santokhi, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, citing one session that lasted until 5:30 a.m.

The Corentyne Paradox: Unity vs. Tensions

While the Guyanese President described the Corentyne as a “river between two nations” and a “lifeline of trade and security,” the geopolitical reality of 2026 remains complex.

  • The River Protest: Just weeks ago, on March 26, 2026, Guyana formally lodged a protest with the Surinamese government after reports surfaced that authorities in Paramaribo had instituted unilateral charges for the use of the Corentyne River, specifically targeting timber and quarry operators.
  • Impact on Commerce: President Ali previously warned that such fees create “unnecessary barriers to commerce” and undermine the confidence of businesses that rely on the long-standing, predictable operating conditions of the waterway.
  • The Reciprocity Warning: During his official remarks in late March, Ali reminded Suriname that their businesses operate in Guyana “without discrimination,” stressing that reciprocity remains the fundamental principle of the relationship.

Conclusion: Pushing for the Dream

As President Ali consoled the former First Lady, Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry, he vowed to press on with the realization of the dreams he and Santokhi shared. For the people of the Corentyne coast, those dreams involve a future where the river is a bridge, not a toll booth. As the period of national mourning in Suriname concludes, the focus now returns to the diplomatic table, where the “brotherhood” Ali described will be put to the test in resolving the river’s current economic impasse.

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