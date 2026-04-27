MINISTER SAYS WORKPLACE SAFETY RULES WILL BE MORE STRICTLY ENFORCED

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning says it will continue strengthening and enforcing occupational safety and health standards across Guyana, as government pushes for safer, healthier and more supportive working environments in every sector.

That message came from Labour Minister Keoma Griffith on Sunday during an Occupational Safety and Health walk, where he said the Government remains committed to protecting workers and ensuring that agencies and employers uphold proper standards. Speaking to the large turnout, Griffith said the goal is to make sure “our workers are protected and that they work in the best environment possible.”

The walk drew representatives from 51 agencies and formed part of the ministry’s wider programme of activities for Occupational Safety and Health Month. This year’s observance is being held under the theme, “Good Psychosocial Working Environments: A Pathway to Thriving Workers and Strong Organisations,” signalling a broader focus not only on physical safety, but also on the emotional and mental well-being of workers.

Griffith said that approach is also tied to the Decent Work Country Programme signed last year, which he noted is intended to ensure that employees have both the physical structures and psychosocial support needed to perform at their best. In that sense, the Government is framing occupational safety as more than hard hats, signs and inspections, and instead as part of a larger effort to improve the full workplace environment.

Also addressing the event was Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who stressed that much more attention must be given to workers, especially in relation to mental health and emotional well-being. She said workplaces must be free from sexual exploitation, harassment and other harmful conditions that undermine both dignity and productivity.

Persaud also pointed to the launch of the Gender Equality and Empowerment Seal as one of the tools being used to hold agencies accountable for maintaining proper workplace standards. According to her, that framework is meant to push institutions to take issues such as workplace environment, mental health and staff well-being more seriously.

The annual observance of OSH Month is meant to raise awareness about the importance of safe, healthy and decent working conditions. But this year’s message from government was especially clear: protecting workers means paying attention not only to physical risk, but also to the wider culture and conditions in which people work every day.