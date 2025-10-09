Thursday, October 9, 2025
GOVERNMENT READY TO COMPLY WITH EXTRADITION REQUEST FOR NAZAR AND AZRUDDIN MOHAMED – NANDLALL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Government of Guyana stands ready to act on any extradition request made by the United States of America for embattled businessman and politician Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, following their indictment on October 2 in the U.S. Southern District of Florida.

That assurance came from Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, who addressed the matter on his weekly social media programme, Issues in the News.

“Guyana has made it very clear,” Nandlall said, emphasizing the country’s commitment to honoring its international obligations in relation to this matter.

According to the Attorney General, extradition proceedings between Guyana and the United States are governed by a 1924 treaty—executed initially between the United Kingdom and the U.S.—as well as Guyana’s Fugitive Offenders Act, which was modernized and amended in 2024.

“So you’re speaking about the United States of America,” Nandlall clarified, noting that Guyana’s independence did not nullify the treaty, which continues to guide bilateral cooperation on extradition matters.

The Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party, Azruddin Mohamed, and his father, Nazar Mohamed, were indicted by a U.S. grand jury on charges of wire and mail fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion linked to gold exports and the importation of a luxury vehicle. The indictment followed the June 2024 U.S. Treasury sanctions imposed on the Mohameds, their business, Mohamed’s Enterprise, and former Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas for alleged corruption and gold smuggling.

Nandlall revealed that U.S. authorities had been closely monitoring the Mohameds’ operations, with continuous engagement between various administrations of Guyana and the United States on issues of transnational financial crime.

“What that means,” Nandlall explained, “is that successive governments of Guyana have maintained cooperation and communication with the United States on matters of this nature.”

If the U.S. formally submits an extradition request, the Attorney General affirmed that Guyana’s government will “fully comply in accordance with the law.”

The Mohameds’ case has drawn significant public interest, not only for its legal implications but also for its potential political and economic impact, given Azruddin Mohamed’s recent emergence as a key political figure and Leader of the Opposition-designate under the WIN Party.

