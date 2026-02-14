SIR RONALD SANDERS INDUCTED AS THE UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA’S 11TH CHANCELLOR

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

In a ceremony blending academic tradition with national aspiration, renowned Caribbean diplomat Sir Ronald Sanders was officially installed as the 11th Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG) on Friday, February 13, 2026. The induction, held at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre, Turkeyen Campus, marks a new chapter for the institution as it navigates Guyana’s rapid economic transformation.

Sir Ronald succeeds Professor John Edward Greene, whose distinguished tenure was lauded by both the University Council and the Government of Guyana.

A Vision for Integrity and Change

In his inaugural address, Sir Ronald expressed a deep sense of duty toward safeguarding the university’s reputation on the global stage. He emphasized that the institution must be a bastion of clarity and confidence, particularly as the world enters an era of unprecedented technological and geopolitical shifts.

“In accepting this office, I see my responsibility as helping to sustain the university’s integrity and confidence in a time of rapid international change,” Sir Ronald declared.

He further noted that as Artificial Intelligence and digital shifts redefine global production, the University of Guyana must ensure Guyanese are “confident creators and innovators” rather than passive consumers.

Education as the “Engine” of Development

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who presided over the installation, underscored the vital link between the university and the state’s broader developmental goals. He reiterated his administration’s policy of free university education, stressing that the “national university” must supply a crop of highly skilled graduates to sustain the country’s booming economy.

Key Themes from the President’s Address:

Knowledge Economy: “In today’s world, knowledge is not an ornament of development; it is its engine.”

“In today’s world, knowledge is not an ornament of development; it is its engine.” Technical Excellence: The President called for a focus on practical application, noting that even mechanical engineers should master skills like welding to be “ready for the tools of the trade.”

The President called for a focus on practical application, noting that even mechanical engineers should master skills like welding to be “ready for the tools of the trade.” Critical Mindset: He described a “critically minded population” as the only sustainable advantage for a nation in the 21st century.

A Distinguished Career

Sir Ronald Sanders is internationally recognized as one of the Caribbean’s most accomplished diplomats. His appointment brings a wealth of international research and advocacy experience to UG.

Title/Role Institution/Entity Current Diplomatic Post Ambassador of Antigua & Barbuda to the USA and OAS Academic Background MA in International Relations (University of Sussex) Former Fellowships University of Oxford (Visiting Fellow), University of Toronto (Senior Fellow) Honorary Doctorates Doctor of Letters (UWI), Doctor of Laws (UG) Global Leadership Former Member of UNESCO Executive Board

Looking Ahead

The installation ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Education Sonia Parag, and senior university officials, including Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin. The consensus among the attendees was that Sir Ronald’s leadership will strengthen UG’s role as a “vital link” between the institution, the government, and the international community.

