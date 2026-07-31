“Spincity” Chris Soars With The Golden Arrowhead In Ny, Celebrating African Culture Through Genre Cari-Swing

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA / NEW YORK, USA — In celebration of Black Excellence to usher in the month of Emancipation, Nightly News featured 24-year-old Guyanese-American musician Christopher Clarke, professionally known as “Spincity Chris.” The New York-based artist is keeping African and Caribbean heritage vibrant through his signature genre: Cari-Swing—an electrifying fusion of Caribbean rhythms, African beats, and New York hip-hop.

With the release of his latest music video, “AWI,” Spincity Chris is using his platform to honor his Guyanese roots while embodying the spirit of Emancipation and diaspora unity.

Roots in Guyana and Growth in New York

Born in Guyana, Clarke’s musical journey began early before he relocated to New York at age eight. Encouraged by his family, he enrolled in music lessons in Guyana, learning guitar and piano before expanding his instrumental skills in the United States:

Early Musical Education: Started playing guitar and piano in Guyana after his mother enrolled him in formal music lessons.

Started playing guitar and piano in Guyana after his mother enrolled him in formal music lessons. Church Drummer at 16: Following his grandmother’s advice, Clarke volunteered as a church drummer in New York, spending eight years mastering diverse genres, timing, and percussion styles.

Following his grandmother’s advice, Clarke volunteered as a church drummer in New York, spending eight years mastering diverse genres, timing, and percussion styles. Baruch College Graduate: While earning a degree in media production at Baruch College, he revitalized the campus radio station (WBMB) and honed his audio engineering and visual storytelling skills.

[ SPINCITY CHRIS - CARI-SWING GENRE FUSION ] │ ┌────────────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ▼ [ African Rhythms ] [ Caribbean Spirit ] [ NY Hip-Hop & Production ] - Afrobeat percussion - Soca & Calypso bounce - Gen-Z storytelling & 808s - Traditional drumming foundation - Guyanese dialect & identity - Media production expertise

Faith, Resilience, and Inspiring Gen-Z Creators

Since launching his commercial music career in 2020 with breakout tracks like “GT Boy,” Spincity Chris has built a strong fanbase across the Caribbean diaspora. Reflecting on his journey, the artist shared how faith and perseverance kept him grounded during challenging moments:

“I’ve been through a lot, and I’ve had tons of moments both personally and in my music career where I was at rock bottom, hanging on by a thread—literally this close to giving up,” Spincity Chris shared during his interview with Nightly News. “And God came through in the most unexpected way, as He typically does.”

As a Gen-Z creator, Spincity Chris remains committed to flying the Golden Arrowhead high in the international music arena while creating pathways of opportunity for young emerging artists across the Caribbean and diaspora.