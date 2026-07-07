Origins Fashion Weekend A Major Success As Hundreds Turned Out In Suppor

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Lights, camera, action was the definitive order of the day as the historic Origins: Guyana Fashion Festival 2026 officially took over the capital over the weekend. Staged as a premier anchor of Guyana’s milestone 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee observances, the three-day cultural blockbuster was celebrated under the theme, “A Diamond Legacy: Fashioning 60 Years.”

The immersive festival successfully united international investors, local retail moguls, and master artisans, delivering a world-class production that wowed packed audiences and fulfilled its promise of elegance, creativity, and uncompromised style. The weekend featured an intense blend of high-fashion runway presentations, technical drapery workshops, panel discussions, and interactive diaspora showcases.

Officially launching the runway proceedings on Friday evening, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, praised the organizers for building a sustainable corporate apparatus for local designers.

“I’ve been stressing that Origins is far more than a simple seasonal event; it is about systematically building, fashioning, and growing Guyana’s fashion industry while providing a permanent platform for our creatives,” Minister Rodrigues declared during her keynote address. She further noted that the festival reflects the government’s aggressive, multi-million-dollar investment into the country’s “Orange Economy,” driving long-term job creation for young creative professionals.

Origins 2026: Key Corporate & Diplomatic Pillars

The Diamond Jubilee edition drew heavy support from the highest tiers of state governance, international diplomacy, and corporate Guyana:

State Representation: Attended by Her Excellency First Lady Arya Ali, Second Lady Mignon Bowen-Phillips, and former First Lady Sandra Granger.

Attended by Her Excellency First Lady Arya Ali, Second Lady Mignon Bowen-Phillips, and former First Lady Sandra Granger. Strategic Energy Partnership: Backed heavily by ExxonMobil Guyana as the primary corporate sponsor driving alternative, non-oil economic sectors.

Backed heavily by ExxonMobil Guyana as the primary corporate sponsor driving alternative, non-oil economic sectors. The Media Rollout: Marked the official unveiling and presentation of the Origins: Guyana Fashion Festival 2026 Magazine to the First and Second Ladies.

Marked the official unveiling and presentation of the Origins: Guyana Fashion Festival 2026 Magazine to the First and Second Ladies. SME Monetization: Features a massive “Taste of Guyana” culinary park and an open-air Fashion Marketplace for direct retail distribution.

The sentiment of economic diversification was strongly echoed by ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs Manager, Nakisha Burns, who reaffirmed the energy giant’s position as a long-term strategic partner of the festival.

“ExxonMobil Guyana is incredibly proud to support an initiative that is actively fueling an alternative economy,” Burns stated to reporters. “This festival beautifully reflects national identity, raw creativity, and the rapidly growing sense of economic possibility shaping Guyana today.”

First Lady Arya Ali expressed high optimism regarding the immediate commercial spin-offs of the event, pointing out that the festival provides local models and designers with unprecedented international visibility.

“An event of this exact nature is going to showcase us and firmly put our creative sector on the international stage,” the First Lady noted dynamically while observing the diverse runway lineups. “Looking out at these brilliant collections and different models, I am incredibly excited for the global future of Guyanese fashion.”

Beyond the main runway, the festival grounds were transformed into a high-traffic commercial ecosystem. Thousands of patrons crowded the specialized Fashion Marketplace to purchase garments, hand-woven accessories, and visual art directly from local entrepreneurs, proving that Guyana’s creative sector is well-positioned to become a lucrative contributor to the national development landscape.