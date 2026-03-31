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St. Lucia Jazz And Arts Festival Set For April 25 Through May 10, 2026, Guyana Already Got A Taste Of This Iconic Series

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“A Taste of the Pitons”: Guyana Hosts Grand Launch for St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2026

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

KINGSTON, GEORGETOWN — The soulful strings of the Caribbean resonated through the Pegasus Hotel on Friday night as Guyana was granted the “distinguished honor” of hosting the regional launch for the 2026 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival. The event served as a high-energy preview of the iconic series, which is set to transform Saint Lucia into a global cultural hub from April 25 to May 10, 2026.

Under the theme “Art and the City,” this year’s festival promises to turn the capital of Castries into an immersive, open-air gallery where the streets themselves become stages for world-class creativity.

The “Regional Pulse” is Growing

Chris Gustav, the Festival’s Marketing Manager for the Caribbean, expressed his delight at the massive turnout in Georgetown, noting that Guyanese interest in the festival has reached an all-time high.

  • Surging Numbers: Gustav revealed that travel numbers from Guyana to Saint Lucia have been growing month over month, thanks to strengthened partnerships with regional airlines and travel trade partners.
  • Cultural Diplomacy: The Georgetown launch is seen as a strategic move to cement Saint Lucia’s position as a key market for Guyana’s high-end “festival tourism” niche.

“This is my second event in Guyana… I’m seeing the numbers grow every month and I want to give a special shout out to all the trade and the airlines who make it possible.”Chris Gustav, Marketing Manager

A Masterclass in Strings and Soul

The evening’s highlight was a cross-border musical collaboration that left the audience in awe.

  • The Guitar Giants: St. Lucian guitar virtuoso Boo Hinkson took the stage first, captivating the room with intricate solo pieces before being joined by Guyanese guitar legend Herbie Marshall. Their dynamic duet was hailed as a perfect symbol of Caribbean artistic unity.
  • Soulful Vocals: The musical set was rounded off by the powerful, soulful vocals of Chrystal Bailey, whose performance, backed by Hinkson’s mastery, brought a touch of the Saint Lucian “vibe” to the heart of Kingston.

What to Expect: St. Lucia Jazz & Arts 2026

The 2026 lineup, unveiled by Gustav during the launch, introduces several new elements alongside festival favorites:

  • Arts-cape: A brand-new feature for 2026 involving pop-up concerts and surprise dance performances in “unexpected venues” throughout Castries.
  • Voices of the Underground: A dedicated spotlight on the spoken word and poetry.
  • The Icon Series: This year, the series will pivot to honor Saint Lucia’s rich culinary heritage, celebrating the chefs and traditions that define the island’s flavors.
  • Jumpstart Film Project: A showcase of award-winning local and regional cinema, telling authentic Caribbean stories.

Save the Dates: 2026 Cultural Calendar

EventDates
Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts FestivalApril 25 – May 10, 2026
Saint Lucia CarnivalJuly 1 – July 22, 2026

A Bridge of Melodies

The successful launch at the Pegasus underscores the deepening cultural ties between Guyana and the wider CARICOM region. As the 2026 festival season approaches, the message from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is clear: the “vibrant community spirit” of the islands is ready to welcome the world, and Guyana will be right at the front of the pack.

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