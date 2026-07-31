“Win Or Lose, The Matter Would Have Resumed At The Georgetown Magistrate’s Court – Opposition Leader Reacts To Ccj Ruling

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has downplayed the immediate legal impact of the Caribbean Court of Justice’s (CCJ) decision to dismiss his family’s appeal, stating that regardless of the apex court’s ruling, the U.S. extradition proceedings were always destined to return to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking with Nightly News on the sidelines of a public protest, Mohamed addressed Wednesday’s judgment by the regional apex court, which lifted an interim stay and cleared the path for committal hearings against him and his father, prominent businessman Nazar Mohamed, to proceed under the Fugitive Offenders Act.

Challenge Focused on Administrative Bias

The appeal stemmed from efforts by the father-and-son duo to quash the Authority to Proceed (ATP) issued by the Minister of Home Affairs, following an 11-count U.S. federal indictment alleging gold smuggling, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering.

Mohamed clarified that the CCJ appeal was specifically mounted to test whether political statements and executive involvement had tainted the administrative issuance of the ATP:

“Win or lose, the matter still would have had to go back to the Magistrates’ Court,” Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed stated. “We were there to see if the ATP was biased. Let’s say if we won, the CCJ would have asked the government to start over the process without political interference, and we still would have had to go in front of the Magistrates’ Court.”

[ EXTRADITION LEGAL ROADMAP & CCJ RULING ] │ ┌───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Regional Apex Court Ruling ] [ Committal Phase Resumes ] - Special leave granted; substantive appeal dismissed - Interim stay officially lifted - ATP validity upheld under Fugitive Offenders Act - Committal hearing resumes before Chief Magistrate - Political comments held insufficient to invalidate ATP - Court to determine extradition committal to US

Summary of the CCJ’s Legal Analysis

In its judgment delivered from Port of Spain, Trinidad, the CCJ bench—led by Justice Denys Barrow and CCJ President Justice Winston Anderson—outlined several key determinations:

Threshold and Scope: The court granted special leave to appeal, recognizing the legal weight of the arguments, but ultimately dismissed the substantive challenge.

The court granted special leave to appeal, recognizing the legal weight of the arguments, but ultimately dismissed the substantive challenge. Application of Bias Rule: The court affirmed that while the rule against bias applies to a minister issuing an Authority to Proceed, its application must reflect the preliminary, administrative nature of extradition proceedings.

The court affirmed that while the rule against bias applies to a minister issuing an Authority to Proceed, its application must reflect the preliminary, administrative nature of extradition proceedings. Executive Commentary: While noting that public commentary by the Attorney General carried a potential for apparent bias, the bench determined that his involvement did not sufficiently contaminate the Home Affairs Minister’s decision to issue the ATP.

While noting that public commentary by the Attorney General carried a potential for apparent bias, the bench determined that his involvement did not sufficiently contaminate the Home Affairs Minister’s decision to issue the ATP. Objective Standard: The judges emphasized that claims of apparent bias must be evaluated from the perspective of an objective, fair-minded observer considering the overall political environment.

With the interim stay officially dissolved, the extradition matter now returns to Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the continuation of committal proceedings.