Fire Leaves South Ruimveldt Family Home Damaged; Occupants Count Losses

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A South Ruimveldt family is struggling to pick up the pieces after an early Thursday morning fire ripped through their two-storey residence at Lot 172 Sunflower Circle, South Ruimveldt Park.

While a prompt response by the Guyana Fire Service prevented the flames from completely destroying the building or spreading to adjacent properties, the blaze destroyed the upper flat, leaving occupants displaced and counting millions of dollars in losses.

Sudden Fire Destroys Upper Flat During Morning Routine

The incident occurred as long-time resident Lennox Samuels, who has lived in the upper flat of the family property for over four decades, was preparing to leave for work. Samuels recalled hearing his fiancée shout an alarm from inside the home after noticing smoke and flames rapidly spreading.

In a desperate attempt to save their home, Samuels rushed downstairs to fetch buckets of water, but the fire quickly consumed the upper level:

“I tried to extinguish the blaze by fetching water from downstairs, but by the time I got back up, the fire had already taken over,” Lennox Samuels recounted. “I couldn’t save anything—all my clothes, personal belongings, and the equipment I rely on to earn an extra income were completely destroyed.”

Samuels, his fiancée, and his cousin were left with only the clothes on their backs, facing complete uncertainty about where they will rest their heads as they begin the arduous process of rebuilding.

[ INCIDENT & RESPONSE SUMMARY ] │ ┌──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Damage & Displacement ] [ Emergency Response ] - Lot 172 Sunflower Circle upper flat destroyed - Guyana Fire Service responded promptly - Occupant Lennox Samuels lost all tools & equipment - Flames contained to prevent total loss - Family of three left displaced without shelter - Investigation underway to determine cause

Lower Flat Occupant Praises Firefighters’ Quick Action

Meanwhile, Christian Profitt, who occupies the lower flat of the property, was away working as a taxi driver when he received a frantic phone call informing him that his family home was ablaze.

Upon rushing back to the scene, Profitt found firefighters actively tackling the inferno. Despite suffering water damage and smoke impact to his living space, he commended the Guyana Fire Service for their rapid deployment and decisive action, which saved the lower structure and contained the destruction.

“I was out working when I got the call that the house was on fire,” Christian Profitt shared. “The firefighters responded very promptly, and because of their quick work, the blaze didn’t flatten the entire building.”

Investigations by the Guyana Fire Service are currently ongoing to determine the origin and exact cause of the early morning fire.