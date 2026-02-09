AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL TRAFFICKING INVOLVING 77 CUBAN NATIONALS

HGP Nightly News – Authorities have launched an investigation into suspected Trafficking in Persons (TIP) activities following a coordinated multi-agency operation in central Georgetown over the weekend.

The operation, conducted between late Saturday, February 7, and early Sunday, February 8, 2026, involved personnel from the Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. The joint team executed a visit to a building located at the intersection of Charlotte and Albert Streets.

During the exercise, seventy-seven (77) Cuban nationals, both men and women, were contacted and screened for indicators of human trafficking. Preliminary interviews revealed that several individuals reported travelling to Guyana under “credit arrangements,” with their travel documents allegedly being retained by unidentified parties pending repayment of debts.

These specific claims are now a central focus of the ongoing criminal investigation. While the premises were searched and nothing illegal was found, the circumstances surrounding the individuals’ presence and the conditions described have prompted a formal probe.

No arrests were made at the scene. The seventy-seven individuals were subsequently handed over to the care of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security for further assessment, protection, and necessary assistance, as per standard protocol in potential TIP cases.

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that investigations remain active as authorities work to determine the full nature of the activities and identify any potential perpetrators involved in the suspected scheme.

Like this: Like Loading...