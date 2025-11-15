SMART CAMERAS AND INCREASED PATROLS TO SUPPORT CHRISTMAS POLICING PLAN

BY: TIANA COLE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has activated its 2025 Christmas Policing Plan, unveiling a series of enhanced security measures designed to protect citizens, shoppers, and businesses during the busy holiday season.

The special operation, which runs from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, places a heavy emphasis on crime prevention, traffic management, and rapid-response policing across Region 4A (Georgetown)—the area with the highest concentration of criminal and traffic incidents.

507 Officers Deployed Daily, 207 Patrols Across Georgetown

Commander Simon McBean announced that the policing plan will see:

507 ranks are deployed daily

207 patrols , including 249 traffic patrols 258 anti-crime patrols

, including

The commander noted that collaborative efforts are key:

“We will be working in close collaboration with the City Constabulary, security agencies, the business community, and other stakeholders to ensure we have a safer Georgetown for this season.”

Drone Patrols and Extended Hours

With commercial activity expected to surge, police will intensify their monitoring of busy zones, including Regent Street, Robb Street, Stabroek Market, major malls, and banks.

McBean confirmed that:

Drone patrols will operate daily from 8 a.m. to the close of shopping

will operate Motorcycle patrols will run up to midnight

will run Foot and mobile patrols will be reinforced with private security support

Smart Cameras to Track Criminal Activity

In addition to boots on the ground, advanced technology will play a central role in the policing plan.

“We will be using our smart cameras, facial and license plate recognition cameras to identify suspects, motor vehicles, and monitor suspicious activities,” McBean stated.

These tools will enable officers to respond more quickly and enhance evidence gathering in real-time.

The GPF is urging citizens to remain vigilant, secure their valuables, and report suspicious activity immediately as the festive season begins.

