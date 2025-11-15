Saturday, November 15, 2025
HomeNewsSMART CAMERAS AND INCREASED PATROLS TO SUPPORT CHRISTMAS POLICING PLAN
News

SMART CAMERAS AND INCREASED PATROLS TO SUPPORT CHRISTMAS POLICING PLAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
60

BY: TIANA COLE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has activated its 2025 Christmas Policing Plan, unveiling a series of enhanced security measures designed to protect citizens, shoppers, and businesses during the busy holiday season.

The special operation, which runs from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, places a heavy emphasis on crime prevention, traffic management, and rapid-response policing across Region 4A (Georgetown)—the area with the highest concentration of criminal and traffic incidents.

507 Officers Deployed Daily, 207 Patrols Across Georgetown

Commander Simon McBean announced that the policing plan will see:

  • 507 ranks are deployed daily
  • 207 patrols, including
    • 249 traffic patrols
    • 258 anti-crime patrols

The commander noted that collaborative efforts are key:

“We will be working in close collaboration with the City Constabulary, security agencies, the business community, and other stakeholders to ensure we have a safer Georgetown for this season.”

Drone Patrols and Extended Hours

With commercial activity expected to surge, police will intensify their monitoring of busy zones, including Regent Street, Robb Street, Stabroek Market, major malls, and banks.

McBean confirmed that:

  • Drone patrols will operate daily from 8 a.m. to the close of shopping
  • Motorcycle patrols will run up to midnight
  • Foot and mobile patrols will be reinforced with private security support

Smart Cameras to Track Criminal Activity

In addition to boots on the ground, advanced technology will play a central role in the policing plan.

“We will be using our smart cameras, facial and license plate recognition cameras to identify suspects, motor vehicles, and monitor suspicious activities,” McBean stated.

These tools will enable officers to respond more quickly and enhance evidence gathering in real-time.

The GPF is urging citizens to remain vigilant, secure their valuables, and report suspicious activity immediately as the festive season begins.

Previous article
PRESIDENT HITS BACK AT ALLEGED DETRACTORS, SAYS GOV’T WILL DELIVER ON ALL COMMITMENTS MADE
Next article
DPP ORDERS INQUEST INTO SOPHIA KILLING — ACCUSED SURRENDERS TO POLICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

IN THE COURT- OCTOBER 30,2014

COALITION COMMITTED TO TRANSPARENCY