Saturday, November 15, 2025
PRESIDENT HITS BACK AT ALLEGED DETRACTORS, SAYS GOV'T WILL DELIVER ON ALL COMMITMENTS MADE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY: TIANA COLE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

President Irfaan Ali used the launch of GuyExpo 2025 on Thursday to firmly push back against recent criticism, reaffirming that his government will fulfill every promise made to Guyanese—including cash grants, subsidies, and incentives.

During his feature address, the President dismissed suggestions that the administration needed reminders about its commitments.

“Let me say this to our detractors… You don’t need to remind us about our commitment. Whether it’s cash grants, incentives, subsidies—we know what our commitments are, and we are going to deliver on every one of them, faster, better, greater.”

While the Head of State did not mention names, his remarks appeared to be a direct response to We Invest in Nationhood Party Leader Azruddin Mohamed, who recently began a public countdown on social media demanding delivery of the promised cash grant.

Ali cautioned critics to “stay in their lane,” emphasizing that governance is far more complex than online commentary.

“Find your place. Stay in your lane. Don’t get beside yourself. Understand what level you are boxing at. Build your reputation before you come to the heavyweight.”

“This is not social media—this is serious business”

The President emphasized that Guyana’s rapid economic growth—driven by unprecedented private sector confidence and significant national investments—requires disciplined leadership, not theatrics.

“This is not the simplistic architect of beating a system… This is the hard work of growing wealth, building prosperity, and enhancing livelihood.”

He warned that misleading political narratives could derail national progress if citizens allow themselves to be swayed by misinformation.

“This is not a social media game. This is not a comedy show. This is hard work.”

Government promises major support package before year-end

President Ali reminded the public that his administration is preparing a comprehensive national support package to be rolled out before the end of the year.

The measures will target:

  • Persons living with disabilities
  • Senior citizens
  • Women and children
  • Farmers
  • Small business owners
  • Vulnerable communities

The President reaffirmed that his government’s development agenda remains on track and that all commitments, including the promised cash grants, will be fulfilled.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
