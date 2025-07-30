SMALL PARTIES MAKE BIG PLEDGES ON LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AT SASOD TOWN HALL — BUT WILL PROMISES HOLD?

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — With no political heavyweights in sight, representatives from Guyana’s smaller political parties took the mic Tuesday night at a town hall hosted by the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), laying out bold promises to end workplace discrimination against LGBTQ+ citizens, a community long sidelined in both policy and practice.

Odessa Primus, General Secretary of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, delivered a simple but powerful message: respect is the bare minimum. “At the very least, what we can do is respect people’s choices,” she told the gathering at Herdmanston Lodge, adding that education must be central to changing public attitudes.

Dorwain Bess of the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) echoed the sentiment: “No one should be held accountable because of how they choose to live their lives.” But Bess quickly clarified that he hadn’t discussed these views with his party. That disclaimer raised eyebrows, especially since the FGM’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Nigel London, has previously made anti-LGBTQ+ remarks.

Meanwhile, Beverley Alert of the Alliance For Change (AFC) went further, calling for outdated laws to be struck down and for public servants to receive mandatory training. “Discrimination that infringes on someone’s fundamental rights should be criminal,” she said. Her comments went beyond employment, stressing that queer citizens face unfair treatment when trying to access public services, a reality confirmed by several recent human rights studies.

Though none of the party reps at the event hold national prominence, their remarks signalled a growing political awareness: LGBTQ+ rights are no longer a fringe issue.

WHERE’S THE ACTION FROM THE MAJOR PARTIES?

Among the representatives, only one came from a sitting government official, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, who spoke on behalf of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C). She reiterated that the PPP/C does not support discrimination based on sexual orientation and confirmed the party’s willingness to amend existing legislation.

“The PPP/C does not support discrimination based on sexual orientation, and we will make that very clear,” Rodrigues stated. She added that inclusive policies must benefit “all people of Guyana, including our minorities and including our vulnerable groups.”

That includes amending the 1997 Prevention of Discrimination Act, which currently bans workplace discrimination based on race, religion, gender, and other identifiers, but not sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression. Despite discussions across successive governments, these protections have yet to be enshrined in law.

Rodrigues also affirmed the PPP/C’s intent to push for equal access to public services and hinted at engaging with conservative groups to build broader consensus. But some in the audience noted that the ruling party has been promising action for years without delivering concrete results.

APNU PROMISES LGBTQ+ COMMISSION — DESPITE MIXED RECORD

Perhaps the most ambitious proposal came from Ubraj Narine, representing the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). A Hindu religious leader and former mayor, Narine promised that if APNU is elected, it will establish a state-funded LGBTQ+ commission. This body, he said, would be empowered to investigate complaints and include religious voices.

“All of this was discussed at the APNU level,” Narine assured attendees.

But Narine’s party has a complicated history on LGBTQ+ issues. In 2021, several APNU+AFC parliamentarians voted against a government bill to decriminalise cross-dressing, even though the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) had already ruled the law unconstitutional. Some of those lawmakers called the move an “affront” to Christian values.

The law in question, part of the 1893 Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act, had been used to arrest and convict transgender women for wearing what was deemed “female attire” in public. Those women spent three nights in jail before being released — a case that prompted the landmark CCJ ruling.

Despite that background, Narine insisted his party is ready to work with the LGBTQ+ community. “Yes, we will go down that road,” he said. “We will engage… on further discrimination affecting this organisation and sector of society.”

WHY THIS MATTERS

While the tone at the town hall was generally constructive, the stakes are very real. A 2018 Georgetown Law Human Rights Institute report found that LGBTQ+ people in Guyana face frequent workplace discrimination, harassment, and job loss, especially when they disclose their identity.

The COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse. A 2020 UWI study showed that queer people across the Caribbean were disproportionately affected in accessing healthcare, employment, and other services. That’s why groups like SASOD are demanding explicit legal protections and pushing to amend the 1997 Act.

As part of its advocacy, SASOD recently launched its LGBTQIA+ Manifesto 2025, outlining a series of policy reforms ahead of the elections.

EMPTY STAGE, FULL ROOM

The town hall was part of SASOD’s broader push to ensure LGBTQ+ issues are not overlooked during the 2025 General and Regional Elections. Despite the absence of presidential candidates or top-tier party leaders, the event drew engaged citizens — many of whom are tired of waiting for promises to become protections.

And while the major parties still dominate headlines, it was the smaller, lesser-known voices that offered some of the night’s boldest pledges.

Now, with the September 1 election approaching, LGBTQ+ voters and their allies will be watching closely — not just for what’s said in forums, but for what ends up in law.

