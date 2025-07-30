AN APNU GOV’T WILL ENFORCE STRICT POLICIES TO COMBAT UNFAIR COMPETITION BETWEEN LOCAL AND FOREIGN BUSINESSES – NORTON

Norton Vows to Protect Guyanese Businesses Amid Rising Chinese Competition

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Presidential candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, is vowing to protect local businesses from what he describes as unfair foreign competition, particularly from Chinese enterprises operating in Guyana.

Speaking on the campaign trail, Norton emphasized the need for a balanced economic environment that safeguards the interests of Guyanese entrepreneurs.

“We need to engage Chinese authorities and make it very clear that they must operate within the confines of the law. They must pay their taxes and abide by our consumer and business regulations,” Norton asserted.

He further noted that if elected in the upcoming September 2025 General and Regional Elections, his government will introduce stricter enforcement of tax laws, consumer protection regulations, and fair procurement practices to level the playing field.

Protecting Small Businesses and National Interests

Norton aimed at the current People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration, blaming poorly implemented policies for driving many small Guyanese businesses out of the commercial sector and allowing Chinese entities to dominate.

“Many Guyanese have been forced to shut down and rent their properties to Chinese businesses. We will not seek to get rid of them, but we must prioritize Guyanese,” he said.

Norton also criticized the procurement system, stating that it currently favors foreign companies for government contracts and job opportunities—something he vows to reform if elected.

“Restoring Guyana to the rule of law and enforcing commercial legislation to create a level playing field is essential. Guyanese must benefit from their own economy,” Norton declared.

Longstanding Guyana-China Relations

Guyana and China have shared diplomatic ties since June 27, 1972, collaborating in areas such as foreign policy, agriculture, and infrastructure development. While the partnership has spurred significant investment, it has also raised concerns about economic dependency and local market displacement.

Norton’s comments come amid growing calls from the business community for economic policies that prioritize local enterprises, ensure job creation, and foster domestic entrepreneurship.

As the 2025 elections approach, issues surrounding foreign investment, job security, and economic sovereignty are becoming central to political discourse.

