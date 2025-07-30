Wednesday, July 30, 2025
HomeNewsAN APNU GOV’T WILL ENFORCE STRICT POLICIES TO COMBAT UNFAIR COMPETITION BETWEEN...
NewsPolitics

AN APNU GOV’T WILL ENFORCE STRICT POLICIES TO COMBAT UNFAIR COMPETITION BETWEEN LOCAL AND FOREIGN BUSINESSES – NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
57

Norton Vows to Protect Guyanese Businesses Amid Rising Chinese Competition

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Presidential candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, is vowing to protect local businesses from what he describes as unfair foreign competition, particularly from Chinese enterprises operating in Guyana.

Speaking on the campaign trail, Norton emphasized the need for a balanced economic environment that safeguards the interests of Guyanese entrepreneurs.

“We need to engage Chinese authorities and make it very clear that they must operate within the confines of the law. They must pay their taxes and abide by our consumer and business regulations,” Norton asserted.

He further noted that if elected in the upcoming September 2025 General and Regional Elections, his government will introduce stricter enforcement of tax laws, consumer protection regulations, and fair procurement practices to level the playing field.

Protecting Small Businesses and National Interests

Norton aimed at the current People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration, blaming poorly implemented policies for driving many small Guyanese businesses out of the commercial sector and allowing Chinese entities to dominate.

“Many Guyanese have been forced to shut down and rent their properties to Chinese businesses. We will not seek to get rid of them, but we must prioritize Guyanese,” he said.

Norton also criticized the procurement system, stating that it currently favors foreign companies for government contracts and job opportunities—something he vows to reform if elected.

“Restoring Guyana to the rule of law and enforcing commercial legislation to create a level playing field is essential. Guyanese must benefit from their own economy,” Norton declared.

Longstanding Guyana-China Relations

Guyana and China have shared diplomatic ties since June 27, 1972, collaborating in areas such as foreign policy, agriculture, and infrastructure development. While the partnership has spurred significant investment, it has also raised concerns about economic dependency and local market displacement.

Norton’s comments come amid growing calls from the business community for economic policies that prioritize local enterprises, ensure job creation, and foster domestic entrepreneurship.

As the 2025 elections approach, issues surrounding foreign investment, job security, and economic sovereignty are becoming central to political discourse.

Previous article
SMALL PARTIES MAKE BIG PLEDGES ON LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AT SASOD TOWN HALL — BUT WILL PROMISES HOLD?
Next article
WIN PARTY PROMISES TO REVIVE GUYANA’S STRUGGLING SUGAR INDUSTRY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Speeding car turns turtle, slams into concrete fence after driver loses...

DEPRESSION GUYANA’S BIGGEST MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM