Wednesday, July 30, 2025
NO ONE IS UNTOUCHABLE, DEPUTY POLICE COMMISSIONER VOWS TO CRUSH CORRUPTION WITHIN ITS RANKS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Top Cop Pledges Zero Tolerance for Corruption in the Guyana Police Force

By HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — With public trust in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at an all-time low, Deputy Commissioner of Police – Administration, Revenat Budram, has delivered a bold message: corruption will no longer be tolerated within the ranks.

Speaking on the GPF’s flagship program, Safeguarding Our Nation, Budram condemned police misconduct and vowed to hold every officer accountable—“no matter who gets caught in the crossfire.”

“I understand the public’s view of corruption in the force,” Budram said. “While there are some rogue elements, the majority of our officers are good men and women here to serve the public.”

Police Scandals Erode Public Confidence

Budram’s comments come on the heels of two high-profile arrests involving police officers. One was busted with narcotics on the East Bank of Demerara, while another was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm on the East Coast. The back-to-back incidents have further damaged the GPF’s image and sparked public outrage.

Social media platforms remain flooded with citizen complaints—from alleged shakedowns to abuse of power and selective enforcement of laws. These incidents have only intensified the public’s demand for transparency and reform.

Accountability, Training, and Reform in Focus

Budram assured viewers that the GPF is committed to restoring trust. He highlighted the ongoing work of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), which investigates all allegations of misconduct and recommends appropriate disciplinary action.

“If there is an allegation of misconduct, our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate, and the necessary actions will be taken,” Budram affirmed.

In a bid to overhaul the internal culture, Budram said the GPF has ramped up its training programs, placing renewed emphasis on ethical policing, citizen rights, and professionalism. Both new recruits and veteran officers are required to participate in continuous training aimed at building a culture of accountability and service.

A Force at a Crossroads

As Guyana’s economy grows and its social fabric evolves, law enforcement remains a critical pillar of stability. The challenge now is not only fighting crime—but also reforming the force itself.

Budram’s message signals a growing institutional awareness that public trust cannot be rebuilt without transparency, discipline, and decisive leadership.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
