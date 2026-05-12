SMALL CONTRACTORS SEEK FAIR ACCESS TO PUBLIC CONTRACTS AMID CONFLICT OF INTEREST CONCERNS – OPPOSITION CHIEF WHIP



By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

Small contractors across Guyana are calling for a fairer and more transparent system for accessing government contracts, as questions continue to surface over how small public works projects are awarded and whether politically connected individuals are receiving an unfair advantage.

The issue came into focus following a public engagement at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday, where hundreds of small contractors and citizens turned out seeking answers, opportunities, and assistance.

For many of those present, small contracts are not merely business opportunities. They are a source of income, employment, and survival at a time when many households are struggling with the rising cost of living.

In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Opposition Chief Whip Tabitha Sarabo-Halley said the turnout at Monday’s event highlighted deeper problems in the public contracting system and raised fresh concerns about fairness, access, and accountability.

Sarabo-Halley argued that the need for citizens to seek direct intervention from Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo suggests that the normal systems meant to address contractors’ concerns are not working effectively.

She said recent concerns raised by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton over the distribution of small contracts should not be viewed only as a political issue, but as a matter affecting ordinary Guyanese who depend on fair access to public work.

According to Sarabo-Halley, allegations that contracts may be disproportionately awarded to persons connected to the government have created public concern about whether the process is truly merit-based.

She also pointed to remarks concerning companies allegedly linked to sitting government ministers receiving contracts, saying such issues go to the heart of public confidence in the system.

“Whether lawful or not, the mere acknowledgment of such practices goes directly to the heart of what the Leader of the Opposition has consistently highlighted,” Sarabo-Halley stated.

She said the perception that politically connected persons may benefit from state resources can discourage ordinary contractors who do not have access to senior officials or political networks.

Sarabo-Halley also questioned why citizens and small contractors must wait for a major public engagement to have their concerns heard, rather than being served through established public institutions.

She argued that if people must bypass normal channels and appeal directly to senior government officials, it suggests weaknesses in the systems designed to support them.

The Opposition Chief Whip described the situation as especially serious because small contracts can help families earn income, keep small businesses alive, and create employment in communities.

She said Monday’s engagement showed that many citizens are looking not for political favors, but for a fair opportunity to participate in public works and earn a livelihood.

“It is visible from Monday’s engagement that the systems the government has in place are inadequate to deal with the concerns of citizens all across the country,” Sarabo-Halley said.

The concerns raised now place renewed attention on the need for a transparent and accessible contracting system, where small contractors can clearly understand how projects are advertised, evaluated, awarded, and monitored.

At the center of the issue is a broader question of public trust: whether ordinary Guyanese can compete fairly for state-funded opportunities without political connections.

The Opposition maintains that until a clear, merit-based system is implemented and protected from political influence, questions will remain over the integrity of Guyana’s public procurement process.

For small contractors, however, the immediate concern is simpler: they want a fair chance to work, earn, and support their families.