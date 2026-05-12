CUBAN NATIONAL KILLED IN QUEENSTOWN SHOOTING; SOURCES SAY POLICE MAY KNOW SUSPECT’S IDENTITY

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Police are continuing investigations into the execution-style killing of a 23-year-old Cuban national who was gunned down outside a business establishment on Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dead is Dainier Vegas Infante, a janitor who resided at Alexander Village, Georgetown.

According to information received, the suspect reportedly visited the establishment earlier that night and confronted Vegas Infante. An argument allegedly followed, after which the suspect left the location.

Hours later, the suspect reportedly returned and shot Vegas Infante to the head before escaping in a waiting motor vehicle. Others who were present at the scene reportedly fled separately.

Vegas Infante was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigators have since intercepted a vehicle believed to be linked to the fatal shooting, using surveillance footage and the Guyana Police Force Command Centre systems.

A 45-year-old woman from Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was arrested and remains in custody as police continue to review CCTV footage and process the vehicle for evidence.

HGP Nightly News understands from sources close to the investigation that police may already be aware of the identity of the gunman behind the fatal shooting.

Sources have also expressed concern that the investigation may not be moving with the urgency expected, despite surveillance footage, vehicle tracking information, and other critical evidence reportedly being in the possession of investigators.

The killing has raised fresh concerns about violent crime, public safety, and the speed of police action in cases where suspects are believed to have been identified.

HGP Nightly News will continue to monitor developments as pressure grows for swift action, transparency, and accountability in the investigation.