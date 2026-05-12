HomeCrimeCUBAN NATIONAL KILLED IN QUEENSTOWN SHOOTING; SOURCES SAY POLICE MAY KNOW SUSPECT’S...
CrimeNews

CUBAN NATIONAL KILLED IN QUEENSTOWN SHOOTING; SOURCES SAY POLICE MAY KNOW SUSPECT’S IDENTITY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Police are continuing investigations into the execution-style killing of a 23-year-old Cuban national who was gunned down outside a business establishment on Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dead is Dainier Vegas Infante, a janitor who resided at Alexander Village, Georgetown.

According to information received, the suspect reportedly visited the establishment earlier that night and confronted Vegas Infante. An argument allegedly followed, after which the suspect left the location.

Hours later, the suspect reportedly returned and shot Vegas Infante to the head before escaping in a waiting motor vehicle. Others who were present at the scene reportedly fled separately.

Vegas Infante was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigators have since intercepted a vehicle believed to be linked to the fatal shooting, using surveillance footage and the Guyana Police Force Command Centre systems.

A 45-year-old woman from Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was arrested and remains in custody as police continue to review CCTV footage and process the vehicle for evidence.

HGP Nightly News understands from sources close to the investigation that police may already be aware of the identity of the gunman behind the fatal shooting.

Sources have also expressed concern that the investigation may not be moving with the urgency expected, despite surveillance footage, vehicle tracking information, and other critical evidence reportedly being in the possession of investigators.

The killing has raised fresh concerns about violent crime, public safety, and the speed of police action in cases where suspects are believed to have been identified.

HGP Nightly News will continue to monitor developments as pressure grows for swift action, transparency, and accountability in the investigation.

Previous article
PAUL SLOWE CALLS FOR CLEAR STANDING ORDERS TO GUIDE POLICE OFFICERS’ DUTIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID