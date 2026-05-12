HomeNewsPAUL SLOWE CALLS FOR CLEAR STANDING ORDERS TO GUIDE POLICE OFFICERS’ DUTIES
News

PAUL SLOWE CALLS FOR CLEAR STANDING ORDERS TO GUIDE POLICE OFFICERS’ DUTIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

When police roles are unclear, accountability suffers, public trust weakens, and citizens may not know who is responsible for decisions made inside the force“.

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe has weighed in on recent comments by Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken regarding the role of police ranks carrying out duties outside of their specific assignments.

The issue follows a recent incident involving a junior police rank reportedly performing anti-crime duties who stopped a vehicle with allegedly obscured licence plates. According to the account discussed by Slowe, the driver allegedly contacted a senior police official in an apparent attempt to prevent the junior rank from enforcing the law.

Speaking on his podcast, Speaking Out — Exposing Corruption, Slowe said the incident raised serious questions about police procedure, command responsibility, and the proper use of authority within the Guyana Police Force.

Slowe said that while there were reports of a corporal taking the phone during the incident, that action should not have occurred. However, he maintained that the central issue is whether a police officer in uniform has the lawful authority to act when an offence is observed.

According to Slowe, if the Commissioner of Police wants officers to strictly remain within their assigned duties, then such instructions must be properly documented through standing orders or published force orders.

He warned that unclear instructions could create confusion among ranks and discourage officers from intervening when they witness possible offences outside of their assigned area of responsibility.

Slowe argued that any attempt to restrict officers from acting without a clear and lawful written directive could result in operational uncertainty and weaken law enforcement.

He was sharply critical of the Commissioner’s recent remarks, saying the approach taken to address alleged corruption on the roads is troubling. Slowe said that while efforts to tackle corruption are necessary, the response must be grounded in law, proper procedure, and established police regulations.

The former senior police officer said any directive requiring strict compliance must first be formalized.

He explained that if the Commissioner wishes to issue a binding instruction to the Force, it should be made through a standing order or published in the official force orders. Only then, he argued, would it amount to a lawful order that ranks are expected to follow.

Slowe also contended that such an instruction may still come into conflict with the law if it seeks to prevent sworn police officers from exercising powers granted to them once they are appointed.

He said the law allows police officers in uniform to stop a driver where an offence has been committed or where there is reasonable suspicion to act.

According to Slowe, the broader concern appears to be the number of credible complaints about some traffic stops allegedly being conducted for corrupt purposes, including claims that motorists are stopped to be shaken down.

However, he maintained that addressing those allegations requires proper supervision, investigation, and discipline, rather than statements or directives that may create uncertainty among police ranks.

Slowe said the matter points to the need for clearer command guidance inside the Guyana Police Force, especially where the duties of anti-crime ranks, traffic ranks, and general-duty officers overlap.

The issue has now placed renewed attention on police accountability, internal discipline, and the importance of clear written procedures to guide officers in the execution of their duties.

Previous article
CUBAN AMBASSADOR REAFFIRMS COUNTRY’S COMMITMENT TO MEDICAL COOPERATION
Next article
CUBAN NATIONAL KILLED IN QUEENSTOWN SHOOTING; SOURCES SAY POLICE MAY KNOW SUSPECT’S IDENTITY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID