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CUBAN AMBASSADOR REAFFIRMS COUNTRY’S COMMITMENT TO MEDICAL COOPERATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Cuba’s Ambassador to Guyana, Jorge Francisco Soberón Luis, has reaffirmed Havana’s unwavering dedication to medical collaboration with Guyana, even as the bilateral medical cooperation agreement remains defunct following the Guyanese government’s decision not to renew it.

In an exclusive sit-down with Nightly News, Ambassador Soberón Luis underscored that while the official Cuban Medical Brigade has been withdrawn, the door remains open for dialogue and the exploration of new frameworks to support Guyana’s healthcare infrastructure.

A Legacy of Service

The Cuban Medical Mission has long been a pillar of international diplomacy between the two nations, providing specialized expertise and frontline healthcare services for decades. The Ambassador took the opportunity to highlight the profound impact and sacrifices of the personnel who served in Guyana.

“It has been very meaningful and very committed,” Ambassador Soberón Luis remarked. “They have made a lot of sacrifices to give their best to Guyana.”

The Ambassador provided striking statistics to illustrate the scale of the mission’s contribution:

  • Surgeries: Over 28,400 procedures were performed by Cuban specialists.
  • Maternal Care: More than 60,000 Guyanese children were delivered with the assistance and presence of Cuban medical personnel.

These figures reflect not just clinical output, but a deep-rooted history of knowledge exchange and training that has fundamentally shaped healthcare practices across the country.

Looking Toward the Future

Despite the current administrative impasse, the Ambassador emphasized Cuba’s broader commitment to international solidarity, particularly with developing nations. He expressed a readiness to address the specific concerns that led to the expiration of the previous agreement and to pursue new, mutually beneficial partnerships.

However, the diplomat was clear that the ball is now in the court of Guyanese policymakers. While Cuba remains a willing partner, the continuation and eventual expansion of such cooperation depend on the strategic decisions of the Guyana Government.

Ongoing Dialogue

When questioned about the current state of communication with the local administration following the disbandment of the brigade, Ambassador Soberón Luis confirmed that a “consistent dialogue” remains in place. He reiterated that Cuba’s goal is to explore every possible avenue for collaboration, reflecting an enduring desire to deepen the medical partnership between the two nations.

This reaffirmation from the Cuban mission signals that, despite the expiration of formal contracts, the spirit of medical cooperation remains a priority for Havana as they await a signal from Georgetown to move forward.

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