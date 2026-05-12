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VP BHARRAT JAGDEO RETURNS AFTER HIATUS, SAYS HE WAS PLANNING, NOT HIDING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Vice President Jagdeo Breaks Silence on Health Rumors, Cites Shift to “Planning Mode”

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – After months of intense public speculation, political whispers, and unverified rumors concerning his health, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has re-emerged into the public spotlight. Addressing the chatter head-on, the Vice President made it clear that he was neither ill nor in hiding, but was instead focused on the technical rigors of government implementation.

For approximately six months, Jagdeo’s uncharacteristically low public profile fueled a whirlwind of claims, with some suggesting he was battling serious illness. Now back in the fore, the Vice President is pushing back firmly against those narratives.

“Planning, Not Hiding”

Speaking during a recent public engagement, Jagdeo addressed the health rumors—including claims of cancer—with characteristic bluntness. He explained that the reduction in his public appearances was a strategic shift following the government’s successful electoral showing.

“They are speculating about me; they said I’m sick, I have cancer. All of that is because they don’t understand,” Jagdeo stated. “The elections were over. We campaigned aggressively; we won a big majority. My role changed from General Secretary of the party shifting from campaign to planning.”

The Vice President emphasized that his time away from the podium was dedicated to the massive logistical hurdles of the government’s national agenda, specifically citing the goal of building 40,000 homes and addressing systemic infrastructure issues.

A Focus on Government Business

While some observers noted that the Vice President appeared different in his recent return to the public eye, Jagdeo reiterated that he is in good health and remains fully committed to his responsibilities.

He also signaled a change in the tone of his future public engagements. While his signature press conferences are set to return, Jagdeo indicated they would focus primarily on government business and policy implementation rather than the political sparring and campaign messaging that defined his earlier appearances.

“I allow them to speculate about my absence,” he remarked. “I don’t care too much what they think about me personally, as long as the country moves forward and our people get assistance.”

Moving Forward

Jagdeo’s return marks the conclusion of what he described as a “behind-the-scenes” phase. As the administration moves to deliver on its post-election commitments, the Vice President appears ready to resume a more visible role in articulating the government’s roadmap for Guyana’s development.

With the rumors of his absence now addressed, the political landscape shifts back to the implementation of the ambitious projects he says occupied his time during his hiatus.

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