Sunday, November 3, 2024
SIX YEARS ON, WHISTLEBLOWER LEGISLATION YET TO TAKE EFFECT‘ COULD BE NO CLEAR INTENT TO FIGHT CORRUPTION’ – AFC

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
48

Six years after its introduction, Guyana’s Whistleblower Legislation has yet to be implemented, and the Alliance For Change (AFC) is expressing concerns. The party argues that without this legislation, there is no genuine intent by the government to combat corruption. This delay raises questions about the commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

