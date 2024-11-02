GAWU SHEDDING CROCODILE TEARS OVER GUYSUCO’S UNDER PRODUCTION – RAMJATTAN

Khemraj Ramjattan, an executive member of the Alliance for Change, has accused the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over the ongoing underperformance of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO). Ramjattan suggests that GAWU is under pressure yet not taking genuine action to address the issues facing the sugar industry. Dacia Richards provides more details on this escalating conflict.

